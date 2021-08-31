Wolves Transfer News: David Ornstein update emerges ahead of deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are done and dusted in the transfer market this summer, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

What's the latest transfer news involving Wolves?

Wolves have been perhaps the Premier League's most discussed club during the final stretch of Deadline Day with the Molineux side looking to land a number of late deals.

However, pursuits of Boubacar Kamara and Kieffer Moore have failed to progress and with the deadline now less than two hours away, Ornstein has claimed Wolves' business is over.

But The Athletic's transfer specialist did highlight one positive for the Midlands club - managing to hold onto Adama Traore.

What has Ornstein said about Wolves' transfer business?

Taking to Twitter late on Deadline Day, Ornstein told his followers: "Wolves’ transfer window activity is finished — no last-minute recruits but crucially held on to Adama Traore."

Traore has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur on Deadline Day but based on Ornstein's tweet, he'll now be staying at Molineux.

How important could Traore be this season?

Traore at his best is one of the most feared forwards in the Premier League and he's shown exactly why at the start of this season.

While the Spain international is yet to find a goal or assist this term, he has averaged a pretty incredible four shots, three key passes and 9.3 dribbles per game.

And Wolves' failure to bring anybody in today shows how much they would have struggled to find an immediate replacement for arguably their biggest talent.

