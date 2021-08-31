Wolves Transfer News: Tim Spiers clarifies Renato Sanches situation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers has clarified why Wolves' loan move for Renato Sanches fell through.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sanches?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was reported this morning that Wolves were closing in on signing Sanches on Deadline Day.

However, news broke around lunchtime that the deal was starting to look very unlikely. Spiers has now explained why Sanches won't be arriving at Molineux in the coming hours.

He wrote on Twitter: "Am told an agreement had basically been reached but it's now believed Sanches will be out for a sizeable chunk of the first half of the season. And with Lille wanting a sizeable loan fee, wages and a big option, the move was halted."

What type of injury is Sanches dealing with?

Sanches played a full game for Lille on the opening day of the season as they were involved in a 3-3 thriller with Metz.

However, he has since sat out their last three games with a knee injury, and it appears that this fitness issue has cost him his move to Wolves this summer.

How did Sanches fare at Euro 2020?

Sanches was one of Portugal's bright sparks during Euro 2020, with the midfielder particularly shining during the side's group stage match against France.

In that game, he completed more dribbles (3) than any other player on the pitch, while also registering a key pass on his way to a WhoScored match rating of 7.23. Cristiano Ronaldo (7.52) was his only teammate to earn a higher mark.

Wolves' fans may have been hoping that he could replicate that performance at Molineux this season, but with the deal collapsing they will now not get to see the 24-year-old in action in the Midlands any time soon.

