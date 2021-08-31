Arsenal Transfer News: Late update on Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal will seal a deal for Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Takehiro Tomiyasu?

Reports of Tomiyasu taking a medical ahead of joining the Gunners surfaced earlier today, with the deal for the Bologna defender said to be worth £16m plus add-ons.

Penty of time has passed since but there hasn't been too much news about Arsenal sealing the 22-year-old's services before tonight's 11pm deadline.

But Crook has sought to calm the concerns of Arsenal supporters, insisting the Gunners are going to land Tomiyasu.

What has Alex Crook said about Tomiyasu joining Arsenal?

Taking to Twitter, Crook told his followers late on Deadline Day: "Assured Tomiyasu to #AFC WILL get done."

It's assumed Crook is expecting some form of announcement before the 11pm cut-off, however clubs have been able to request an extension and sign players after the official deadline in the past.

Are Arsenal likely to make any other signings before the deadline?

It seems unlikely.

There isn't any time left to broker fresh agreements and Arsenal have already spent £132m so far this summer.

The Tomiyasu deal would take Arsenal's outlay to around the £150m mark so there may well be financial constraints to any further business, as well as the time limit.

