Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs working to rip up £70k per-week star's contract

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are working to rip up Serge Aurier's contract, according to talkSPORT.

What's the latest transfer news involving Serge Aurier?

It was claimed earlier this week that Tottenham were expecting to offload the Ivory Coast international before the summer deadline.

However, no suitor has emerged as we approach the 11pm cutoff.

It's now being claimed that Spurs are in talks with the right-back over ending his contract.

Aurier would then become a free agent, allowing him to find a new club.

Will Mbappe end up at Real Madrid today?! Find out the latest Deadline Day news on The Football Terrace...

What are the terms of Aurier's current contract?

Aurier's deal is due to expire at the end of the season and he mentioned back in May that he would not be signing a new contract in north London.

The 28-year-old currently takes home £70k per week at Spurs, so it makes sense that the Lilywhites are looking to get him off the wage bill.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Have Spurs already signed his replacement?

The 69-cap international hasn't kicked a ball for Spurs this season but nonetheless, his potential departure appears linked to Tottenham signing another right-back earlier today.

The Premier League side have landed Emerson Royal from Barcelona, further negating the need to have Aurier in the squad.

It makes sense that Tottenham are looking to trim the fat - but it ultimately remains to be seen where Aurier will now end up.

News Now - Sport News