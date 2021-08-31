Arsenal Transfer News: Late deal confirmed ahead of transfer deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal have announced the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

What's the latest transfer news involving Takehiro Tomiyasu?

Reports emerged earlier today claiming Tomiyasu was taking a medical in Bologna ahead of a £16m-plus-add-ons move to north London.

There wasn't much progress throughout Deadline Day itself but just ahead of the 11pm cut-off, Arsenal announced Tomiyasu's arrival on Twitter.

Have Arsenal conducted any other deadline day business?

Tomiyasu is Arsenal's only inward business on Deadline Day, however they have sanctioned a player departure.

Hector Bellerin has joined Real Betis on loan for the rest of the campaign, and it's no coincidence that both the Spaniard and Tomiyasu play at right-back.

However, the former Bologna man can also operate at centre-half, giving Mikel Arteta the option to use him on the right side of a back three.

Has it been a good transfer window for Arsenal?

That ultimately remains to be seen. Arsenal have now spent close to £150m this summer, although whether they've actually improved the squad enough to build upon last term's eighth-place finish is up for debate.

Permanent signing Martin Odegaard was in last season's squad anyway, while Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale represented clubs who finished even lower down the table last season.

Meanwhile, Tomiyasu, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have all arrived without Premier League experience - who knows whether they'll sink or swim in north London.

But it shouldn't be forgotten that Arsenal are clearly building for the long term. All of their summer signings are aged 23 or younger.

