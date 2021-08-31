Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano suggests Blues announcement is imminent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have sealed a loan deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Saul Niguez?

It was claimed several hours ago by Romano that Chelsea had reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Saul on loan.

1 of 12 Did Timo Werner score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea? Yes No

However, the 11pm deadline has now passed in England and no deal has been confirmed by the European champions.

Nonetheless, The Telegraph's Matt Law revealed the Blues actually have until midnight to get the move over the line.

And Romano has now claimed it's a done deal.

Deadline Day LIVE: Follow all the latest gossip, news and confirmed deal here

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Saul Niguez?

Taking to Twitter following the 11pm cutoff, Romano revealed that Chelsea have wrapped up their business in time.

He said: "I’m told Saúl to Chelsea is DONE DEAL. All set to be completed between Atleti and Chelsea."

He further revealed that it could impact transfer deals elsewhere, adding "Let’s see now what happens with Griezmann and Luuk de Jong."

1 of 12 Did Timo Werner score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea? Yes No

Has it been a good transfer window for Chelsea?

Chelsea have failed to agree a deal for Jules Kounde but if they land Saul for a loan fee of just €5m (£4.3m), it will be hard to argue with their business.

The Blues have also managed to sign Romelu Lukaku and yet as things stand, they've actually made a small profit in the window.

Lukaku bagged 24 goals and eleven assists in Serie A last season and has already found the net for Chelsea in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News