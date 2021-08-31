Tottenham Transfer News: Post-11pm deal with Celtic confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have sealed a loan deal for Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tottenham have confirmed.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cameron Carter-Vickers?

It was reported on Deadline Day that Tottenham were in talks with multiple unnamed clubs about offloading Carter-Vickers before the close of the window.

No deal was announced by the 11pm cutoff but clubs in the process of completing deals are often granted an hour's extension to get them over the line.

That appears to have been the case with Carter-Vickers, who the Scottish side have now wrapped up a deal for.

What has Alasdair Gold said about Carter-Vickers?

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold provided some insight on the deal prior to it being announced - specifically that it comes with the option to buy him permanently at the end of the season.

Taking to Twitter late on Deadline Day, he said: "Understand the deal for Celtic to take Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan for the season is now done and they will have an option to buy him at the end of it should they choose to."

1 of 15 Who scored Celtic's first goal of the season? Mohamed Elyounoussi Odsonne Edouard Kristoffer Ajer James Forrest

What about Carter-Vickers' contract situation?

The Celtic deal may seem confusing considering the USA international's contract is apparently due to expire at the end of the season.

However, Gold revealed in a previous update that Carter-Vickers technically extended his deal with Spurs last year, pushing on the club's option for a twelve-month extension.

That process is set to be repeated again with the current move, so Tottenham aren't in danger of losing him on a free transfer.

That may be why Carter-Vickers' move has taken so long to be confirmed.

Deadline Day LIVE: Follow all the latest gossip, news and confirmed deal here

News Now - Sport News