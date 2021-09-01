Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid has been put on ice for the time being.

Towards the end of the 2021 summer transfer window, it looked as if the French striker was finally on his way to Spain in a mega-money deal.

In the end, Paris Saint-Germain opted to ignore Real Madrid's offers, with the last of them said to be worth an astonishing €220 million.

How any club in world football can reject that amount for money or a player in the final year of their contract is beyond us.

But this is PSG we're talking about and the French club will no doubt still remain hopeful that they can tie Mbappe to a new deal before he signs a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid in January.

However, it does appear as if nothing the Parisian outfit do will actually end up convincing the 22-year-old superstar to remain in the city of his birth.

That's because Mbappe recently rejected an insane contract offer from PSG, one that would have made him the highest-paid player in world football.

As reported by Le Parisien - and translated by Get French Football News - the Ligue 1 side were willing to pay the lightning-quick forward an astonishing €45m-per-year until 2024.

That's more than both Lionel Messi and Neymar earn annually at PSG, which tells you everything you need to know about how ridiculous the whole thing is.

Here's a quick breakdown of the contract offer, just to further highlight the complete absurdity of it all...

€45m-per-year

€865,384-per-week

€123,626-per-day

€5,151-per-hour

€85.85-per-minute

€1.43-per-second

Crazy, right?

If that amount of money is unable to persuade Mbappe to stay at PSG, then nothing will and the French club simply have to accept that they're only getting one more season out of him.

Despite his ongoing transfer saga, the former AS Monaco man has started the 2021/22 campaign in fine fashion.

Mbappe netted both goals in PSG's 2-0 victory versus Reims last weekend, taking his tally for the season to three in just four league matches.

