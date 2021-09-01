Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Atletico Madrid have officially re-signed Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a one-year loan with an option to extend.

The La Liga champions managed to secure the deal at the end of a chaotic final few hours on deadline day, with Luuk De Jong replacing the 30-year-old forward at Camp Nou.

Griezmann's arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano completes a stellar transfer window by Diego Simeone's side.

The Frenchman established himself as one of the world's best players during his previous spell at Atletico between 2014 and 2019.

In his 257 appearances for the Madrid-based club across all competitions, the France international netted 133 goals and contributed 50 assists.

Those are some seriously impressive numbers and if he can replicate that kind of form again after a sub-par spell at Barcelona, Atletico are going to be a serious threat in both Spanish and European competition in 2021/22.

I mean, just imagine an in-form Griezmann up top with a Luis Suarez that look La Liga by storm last season...

That's a terrifying prospect for defenders and as well as having those two world-class strikers, Atletico's squad as a whole now possesses some of the best depth in world football.

Take a look for yourself...

Graphic: Atletico Madrid's 2021/22 squad depth

Wow.

Imagine having so much firepower that summer arrival Matheus Cunha, club-record signing Joao Felix and the in-form Angel Correa all have to settle for spots on the bench when everyone is fit and available.

Atletico also have an array of elite-level options in central midfield after the signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese and to be honest, those in defence aren't exactly short of quality either - far from it in fact.

So all in all, Simeone's squad is now one that looks more than capable of claiming supremacy in La Liga for the second consecutive season.

Atletico's roster of players is also one to be feared by all other Champions League teams in 2021/22.

The Spanish side will play Liverpool, FC Porto and AC Milan in what promises to be a hugely entertaining group.

