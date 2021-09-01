Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

And that’s the end of one of the craziest transfer windows we’ve ever witnessed.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Jadon Sancho, Romelu Lukaku, Jack Grealish, Sergio Aguero, David Alaba, Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann among many others have all switched clubs this summer.

It’s been hard to keep up, in truth.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Let’s divert our attention to the Premier League with the 20 clubs spending a combined £1bn on 103 permanent signings during the window.

But which clubs did the best business?

Well, we've decided to use Tiermaker to rank every club’s business from ‘winners of the window’ to ‘absolute nightmare.’

Who will be happy with their summer? Who will be disappointed?

Well, without further ado, let’s take a look:

Absolute nightmare

Liverpool

Liverpool chiefs will point to the fact they’ve handed up long-term contracts to the majority of their star players. The fans will point to the fact they’ve only signed Ibrahima Konate. Add to the fact they’ve lost Georginio Wijnaldum and, to a lesser extent, Xherdan Shaqiri.

Not a good window

Arsenal

Everton

Newcastle

Southampton

Watford

Fans of these five clubs won’t be too impressed with their business this summer.

Arsenal have bought in Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Lokonga, Nuno Taveres and Takehiro Tomiyasu. All decent singings in their own right but they’re all relatively young and will take time to get up to speed.

It’s been a very quiet summer at Goodison Park (other than appointing Rafa Benitez) with their biggest expenditure coming in the form of £1.8m paid for Demarai Gray. Moise Keen, Bernard, Yannick Bolasie, Joshua King and Theo Walcott are among those leaving. They have kept hold of Richarlison, though.

Newcastle supporters being upset with their business in the transfer window is no surprise. Other than signing Joe Willock, the Toon Army haven’t done anything.

Southampton have lost Danny Ings, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand this summer. Incoming is Adam Armstrong, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Valentino Livramento and Walcott. Are they better off? Probably not.

Watford may not have done quite enough to survive relegation with Imrân Louza and Emmanuel Dennis incoming for small fees, while the Premier League experienced Moussa Sissoko, Danny Rose and King have arrived.

Could have been better

Manchester City

Brentford

Burnley

Leeds

Wolves

Depending on how the first few months of the season go, these five clubs could either be satisfied or disappointed with their transfer window.

Man City may have broke their club transfer record for Jack Grealish but they’ve been unable to replace Sergio Aguero with either Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s quite hard to actually judge Brentford’s window with new signings Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa both relatively unknown, joining the highly-rated Kristoffer Ajer.

Burnley looked set for a quiet transfer window but made late moves for Maxwel Cornet from Lyon, Nathan Collins from Stoke and Connor Roberts from Swansea - all of which look like decent purchases.

Leeds probably didn’t need to add to their squad too much but did end up signing Junior Firpo from Barcelona, Daniel James from Man Utd while making Jack Harrison from Man City permanent. Leeds fans won’t be complaining too much.

Wolves have kept hold of their key players - although goalkeeper Rui Patricio joined Jose Mourinho at Roma. They replaced him with José Sá as well as signing Rayan Aït Nouri, Yerson Mosquera and Bendegúz Bolla. Perhaps the most exciting deal is the loan signing of Francisco Trincão from Barcelona.

Decent enough

Leicester

Brighton

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Norwich

Tottenham

We’d hate to sit on the fence but as many as six clubs can be happy enough with their business this summer.

Leicester managed to keep hold of all of their best players, while adding Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumaré, Vestergaard and Bertrand. They looks as though they will be even stronger this time around.

The same can be said for Brighton. Perhaps their best bit of business was getting more than £50 million for Ben White from Arsenal but they’ve also signed Enock Mwepu, Marc Cucurella and Abdallah Sima.

Losing Jack Grealish could have been disastrous for Aston Villa but they’ve done some great deals with Emi Buendia, Danny Ings, Leon Bailey and Ashley Young all arriving.

Many fans fear for Crystal Palace this season under Patrick Vieira but they’ve kept their best players while signing Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Michael Olise, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard.

Let’s start with the negative with Norwich - they lost Bunedia to Aston Villa for £34.56 million. However, unlike the last time they were in the Premier League, they have invested in the squad with Milot Rashica, Christos Tzolis, Josh Sargent, Ben Gibson, Dimitrios Giannoulis, Pierre Lees Melou and Angus Gunn coming in permanently. Meanwhile, they added Billy Gilmour, Brandon Williams, Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak on loan spells.

The main talking point for Spurs is the fact they managed to keep hold of Harry Kane. That alone would place them in this ‘decent enough’ category. But they also signed Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Pape Sarr and Cristian Romero. They were also pretty ruthless with Juan Foyth, Toby Alderweireld, Sissoko, Joe Hart, Rose, Erik Lamela, Serge Aurier and Paulo Gazzaniga all departing.

Fantastic business

West Ham

Chelsea

Both West Ham and Chelsea can be very pleased with their summer.

We’ll start with Chelsea who added Romelu Lukaku to their already incredible squad as well as a deadline day deal for Saul Niguez. The Blues did manage to offload the likes of Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Davide Zappacosta for considerable fees.

West Ham kept all their star players as well as signing Zouma, Nikola Vlasic, Craig Dawson and another Czech in Alex Kral.

Winners of the window

Manchester United

It just had to be, didn’t it?

Even before they announced the Cristiano Ronaldo deal, the club were having a decent summer with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. But then Ronaldo came again and turned a fantastic window into an incredible one. Receiving £26.19m for James can also be seen as a success.

Final rankings

So, United are the real winners of the transfer window and we can’t wait to see Ronaldo in a red shirt once again. At the age of 36, we don’t expect the Portuguese to be at the peak of his powers. But this isn’t any old 36-year-old and he still has so much to offer. When you add Sancho and Varane to a squad that finished second last season, you really have to consider the Red Devils as title winners.

Elsewhere, both Chelsea and West Ham have made good starts to the new season and they will be very pleased with their business this summer.

At the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool supporters will be wondering how they can compete with their title rivals in 2021/22 having only added Konate to a squad who looked in desperate need of freshening up last season.

News Now - Sport News