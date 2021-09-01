Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the landscape of WWE NXT shifting at TakeOver 36 last month, WWE headed back to the Capitol Wrestling Center for another jampacked episode of NXT TV.

Sarray def. Mandy Rose by Count-Out

In the height of NXT’s hard-fought opening contest, Sarray delivered the second of two devastating dropkicks to Mandy Rose, causing an apparent facial injury to her opponent as she knocked her clean out of the ring.

As Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne ran to Rose’s aid and walked her to the back, Sarray picked up the count-out victory.

Kyle O’Reilly def. Duke Hudson

Following the altercation with Duke Hudson last week after already being attacked by Ridge Holland, Kyle O’Reilly was determined to get retribution, despite being noticeably taped-up and clearly not at 100 percent.

For the majority of the contest, Hudson was able to target Kyle’s injured ribs as he delivered an unrelenting beatdown of brutality to his resilient opponent.

Nevertheless, O’Reilly caught his foe’s leg in the ropes in the final minutes, paving the way for him to leap off the top rope onto the back on his opponent’s knee before locking up Hudson’s leg and making him tapout.

A triumphant Ilja Dragunov proclaimed long live the Czar!

After ending WALTER’s historic reign at TakeOver 36, the new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov returned to NXT feeling more alive than ever before. Promising to return, The Mad Russian delivered the powerful statement, “The Ring General has fallen, long live the Czar!”

Imperium def. Drake Maverick & Grayson Waller

The unique pairing of Drake Maverick and Grayson Waller came together to take on the irate duo of Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner who were looking to impose their will.

Despite their fury, a determined Maverick was able to hold both Superstars at bay at a crucial moment of the contest. However, when Waller made the mistake of tagging himself in and destroying his partner’s momentum, Imperium took charge.

After Barthel hurled Drake into the unforgiving steel outside the ring, he leaped off the second rope where Aichner was holding up Waller and delivered the devastating European Uppercut for the pinfall.

LA Knight def. Johnny Gargano

Whether or not Johnny Gargano wanted “In-Dex” to accompany him to the ring for his matchup against LA Knight, there was no denying that both Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell were there … well, more or less.

In the final moments of the explosive contest, though, Lumis’ attempt to endear himself by reaching out to high five Johnny Wrestling backfired and Knight was able to use the distraction to pick up the win with BFT.

Raquel Gonzalez def. Jessi Kamea

Even with Franky Monet and Robert Stone causing a disturbance by their mere presence, Jessi Kamea was not able to overcome Raquel Gonzalez as the NXT Women’s Champion took her down with the One Arm Powerbomb.

As the smoke cleared, the victorious titleholder engaged in an intense stare down with Franky Monet in the center of the ring.

Roderick Strong def. Ikemen Jiro

With the members of Diamond Mine, Ikemen Jiro attempted to stand up for his idol Kushida by answering Roderick Strong’s open challenge.

Despite his noble motives, however, Strong upside downed his opponent on the steel steps in brutal fashion. He then ultimately emerged victorious in vicious fashion with a pair of innovative backbreakers to send a message to Kushida that he is coming for the NXT Cruiserweight Title.

Tommaso Ciampa def. Ridge Holland

With Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch looking on, Tommaso Ciampa went to war with Ridge Holland in the NXT main event.

In a hard-hitting showdown from start to finish, a battle on the apron in the final moments led to Ciampa unleashing a barrage of knees before bringing Holland back into the ring with Willow's Bell for the three-count.

Before Ciampa could catch his breath, however, The BruiserWeight, Lorcan and Burch entered the ring and initiated a post-match onslaught.

This brought NXT Tag Team Champions MSK to the squared circle to even the odds. After they unloaded on Lorcan & Burch, Dunne and Holland opted to live to fight another day and Ciampa and MSK stood tall as NXT went off the air.

