So, Antoine Griezmann is once again an Atletico Madrid player.

The Frenchman was finally allowed to rejoin his former club from Barcelona on loan with an option to extend after a bonkers few hours at the very end of deadline day.

Saul Niguez's temporary switch to Chelsea - which was announced after 11pm UK time on Tuesday - allowed Griezmann to complete his move back to Atletico, with Barcelona eventually signing Luuk de Jong as his replacement.

It was certainly a manic end to the 2021 summer transfer window, that's for sure. Barcelona fans won't forget it in a hurry, although not for the right reasons.

Lionel Messi's departure was a bitter pill to swallow and so is Griezmann's, despite the fact the France international never really delivered for the Blaugrana on a consistent basis.

That's because Barcelona essentially paid €80 million to sign the 30-year-old for two seasons and that "era-defining shambles" has been exposed in a tweet by The Athletic's Liam Twomey.

The journalist's post about the Greizmann deal on the social media platform has gone viral and it's easy to see why.

Twomey wrote: "Barcelona selling Griezmann back to Atletico for €40 million, two years after paying €120 million to sign him - a transfer fee funded by taking out a short-term €35 million bank loan and mortgaging €85 million of future income.

"An era-defining shambles."

Ouch.

Twomey then rubbed salt in Barcelona's wounds by reminding the club's fans that Atletico are essentially trolling them.

They could have offered to get Griezmann off the Blaugrana's wage bill far earlier in the window, which would have probably allowed Ronald Koeman's side to re-sign Messi.

Twomey added: "Aside from the fact it’s an option, not an obligation to buy, this looks an even bigger troll job by Atletico when you realise they could have offered to take Griezmann back earlier in the summer, when it might have helped Barcelona fit Messi’s new contract into their wage cap."

You would feel sorry for Barcelona, were it not for the fact that the blame for their dire financial situation lies solely with the club itself.

It's hard to see where they go from here to be honest...

