Williams Team Principal Jost Capito has suggested that George Russell will go to Mercedes and win a world title, before coming back to win a further championship with the Grove-based team.

The last few years in F1 have been tough for Williams with them towards the back of the field but Russell has regularly stood out with his performances and did so again last weekend as he secured a front-row spot in qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix which, now infamously, was converted into a podium on the Sunday.

Despite the washout, the weekend served as another reminder of Russell's talents behind the wheel and, with many now expecting him to head to Mercedes for 2022, Capito believes titles will follow with the Silver Arrows.

Speaking to Channel 4's F1 coverage, however, Capito also tipped the Briton to return to Williams once he'd got a title under his belt with Merc to help them win championships, too, with them obviously hoping 2022's new rules will give them a leg up the field.

He said:

“No, I do not want to hang on to him, because he deserves to be in a car that can win the Championship.

“As he, the driver can win the Championship, he deserves a car that can win the Championship and he can do that in the Mercedes.

“And I am convinced he will come back in a couple of years and win the Championship with us.”

Certainly, it would be great to one day see Williams once again winning titles, having done so so often in the 80s and 90s.

They seem to be coming out of the other side of a tough spell in the last few seasons, and hopefully, 2022 can help spark a brighter era for this famous old team potentially with Russell at the wheel once more in the future.

