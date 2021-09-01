Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley both received huge sums for their fight during the weekend, it has been revealed.

The Problem Child beat the former UFC champion via split decision to maintain his 100% record, however, it was the first time in his career that he had been taken all the way.

Paul said that he was giving Woodley the highest payday of his illustrious career, and given the figures, as per the Ohio Athletic Commission, he may have a point.

Paul and Woodley both earned $2 million from the fight, according to MMA Junkie's report, and could also receive more on the back-end.

There were reports that claimed the other fighters involved in the event would get high sums due to the Problem Child's decision to lower his purse. However, that may not be the case.

Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight world champion, pocketed only $75,000, while her opponent Yamileth Mercado earned $45,000.

In the light featherweight category, Montana Love defeated Ivan Baranchyk with both fighters receiving $60,000. Tommy Fury won his cruiserweight fight against Anthony Taylor, but he earned only $15,000. No wonder he got involved in an altercation with Paul backstage.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

In fact, Taylor was paid $40,000, which is well over twice as much as Fury's earning. Charles Conwell pocketed $80,000 while his opponent Juan Carlos Rubio got $20,000.

Daniel Dubois got paid $100,000 while the man he beat Joe Cusumano earned $111,000.

Given that Paul stated all the fighters involved in the event would receive record paydays, it does seem a little baffling, especially given the fact that Serrano and Dubois earned very little in comparison to what he and Woodley got paid.

Both are actual boxers and among the best in their respective categories. Even Fury, who has a 7-0 record, earned only $15,000.

After defeating Woodley, it will be interesting to see what's next for Paul. The chances of a rematch with The Chosen One are pretty high.

News Now - Sport News