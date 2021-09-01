Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans hoping to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s second Manchester United debut on live TV in the United Kingdom face bitter disappointment.

The legendary Portuguese forward, who completed his return to Old Trafford from Juventus in August, is set to feature in the Red Devils’ next Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on September 11.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Ronaldo will start the match or come off the bench, but the 36-year-old will certainly feature at some point.

Thousands of United fans have already snapped up tickets to watch their hero back in a red shirt at Old Trafford.

Hotel prices in and around Manchester for the weekend of September 11 and 12 have also sky-rocketed since the announcement of Ronaldo’s homecoming.

United are waiting for the Premier League board to grant them special dispensation to hand Ronaldo the No. 7 shirt.

Edinson Cavani currently occupies Man Utd’s most famous shirt number - worn by the likes of Eric Cantona, David Beckham and, yes, Ronaldo himself during his first spell at the club - but the Uruguayan is poised to switch to No. 21 following Dan James’s move to Leeds.

Can I watch Ronaldo's Man Utd debut on live TV in the UK?

While the vast majority of Premier League fans around the world will be able to tune in and watch Ronaldo make his second debut against Newcastle, those living in the UK will unfortunately miss out, per The Mirror.

Why? Because the fixture will be played at 3pm on Saturday, September 11.

The controversial ’3pm blackout rule’, first introduced back in the 1960s out of fear that televising matches would compromise stadium attendances, is back in place this season after a temporary hiatus during the 2020-21 campaign due to the pandemic.

Which Premier League games are on live TV instead?

Television bosses decide which fixtures will be shown on live TV several weeks in advance and the following fixtures were selected ahead of Man Utd vs Newcastle:

Saturday, September 11: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham (BT Sport - 12:30pm).

Saturday, September 11: Chelsea vs Aston Villa (Sky Sports - 5:30pm).

Sunday, September 12: Leeds United vs Liverpool (Sky Sports - 4:30pm).

Monday, September 13: Everton vs Burnley (Sky Sports - 8pm).

It’s now too late for the live TV fixtures to be changed, which means both Sky and BT Sport miss out on showing what would have been one of the most-viewed matches of the season.

Premier League fans living in the Republic of Ireland, however, will be able to watch Ronaldo’s second Premier League debut live on Premier Sports.

How can I watch Ronaldo's Man Utd v Newcastle highlights?

Those living in the UK will need to make do with watching Sky’s match choice highlights at 5:15pm.

‘Game of the Day’ on Sky Sports, which features near full-length highlights, will be shown at 8:30pm.

Those who don’t have a Sky subscription will need to wait for Match of the Day on BBC One in the evening to find out how well Ronaldo played.

