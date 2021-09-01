Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The summer transfer window is finally over as clubs now know the finalised squads they will be working with until January at least.

In the Premier League, it was certainly a busy one.

The 20 clubs spent more than £1 billion between them despite them apparently being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic damage that caused.

In terms of net spend, it was actually Arsenal who spent the most on a number of young and fairly inexperienced players.

But let’s look at a bigger sample size.

Taking one summer in isolation doesn’t seem far so we’ve decided to look at the previous five seasons to determine every Premier League club’s net spend.

For those of you that don’t know, net spend is the amount spent when taking into account both the expenditure and income of transfers.

So, going back to the 2017/18 campaign, we’ve looked at all 28 clubs that have participated in England’s top-flight. Thanks to Transfermarkt, we can reveal all of their net spends in the last five campaigns.

Let’s take a look:

1. Manchester United

Spent: £665.73m

Received: £184.80m

Net spend: £480.93m

2. Manchester City

Spent: £760.42m

Received: £288.36m

Net spend: £472.06m

3. Arsenal

Spent: £580.50m

Received: £243.72m

Net spend: £336.78m

4. Chelsea

Spent: £793.35m

Received: £554.64m

Net spend: £238.71m

5. Everton

Spent: £450.78m

Received: £229.73m

Net spend: £221.05m

6. Tottenham Hotspur

Spent: £404.46m

Received: £197.69m

Net spend: £206.78m

7. Aston Villa

Spent: £349.52m

Received: £150.08m

Net spend: £199.44m

8. West Ham United

Spent: £364.50m

Received: £168.77m

Net spend: £195.73m

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

Spent: £282.75m

Received: £95.06m

Net spend: £187.69m

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Spent: £328.64m

Received: £147.98m

Net spend: £180.67m

11. Fulham

Spent: £212.78m

Received: £51.17m

Net spend: £161.61m

12. Liverpool

Spent: £440.22m

Received: £287.21m

Net spend: £153.01m

13. Leeds United

Spent: £184.08m

Received: £49.68m

Net spend: £134.40m

14. Newcastle United

Spent: £222.80m

Received: £97.37m

Net spend: £125.43m

15. Leicester City

Spent: £385.51m

Received: £262.96m

Net spend: £122.55m

16. Sheffield United

Spent: £130.99m

Received: £36.68m

Net spend: £94.31m

17. Crystal Palace

Spent: £147.81m

Received: £70.85m

Net spend: £76.96m

18. Cardiff City

Spent: £77.11m

Received: £23.60m

Net spend: £53.51m

19. Stoke City

Spent: £120.74m

Received: £74.20m

Net spend: £46.54m

20. Burnley

Spent: £113.03m

Received: £74.84m

Net spend: £38.20m

21. Huddersfield Town

Spent: £109.04m

Received: £70.91m

Net spend: £38.13m

22. West Bromwich Albion

Spent: £119.10m

Received: £85.59m

Net spend: £33.51m

23. Southampton

Spent: £242.55m

Received: £217.98m

Net spend: £24.57m

24. Watford

Spent: £153.72m

Received: £145.02m

Net spend: £8.70m

25. AFC Bournemouth

Spent: £160.48m

Received: £157.75m

Net spend: £2.73m

26. Norwich City

Spent: £97.93m

Received: £140.25m

Net spend: -£42.32m

27. Brentford

Spent: £88.22m

Received: £137.74m

Net spend: -£49.52m

28. Swansea City

Spent: £75.79m

Received: £172.08m

Net spend: -£96.29m

So, United have the biggest net spend in the Premier League over the last five seasons - just £8 million more than rivals Manchester City.

But those two clubs are well clear of Arsenal in third, who trail by about £140 million. It’s interesting to see the Gunners having a net spend £100 million more than Chelsea, who have received £554.64 million from player sales.

You have to go all the way down to 12th to find Liverpool, who only signed Ibrahima Konaté this summer. Their net is £330 million less than rivals Man Utd over the last five years and they find themselves below the likes of Brighton, Wolves and Fulham when it comes to net spend.

Meanwhile, just three clubs who have appeared in the Premier League in the last five seasons have a negative net spend with Norwich, Brentford and Swansea all making a profit.

