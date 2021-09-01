Nottingham Forest news: Reasoning behind Reds' failed deadline day swoop is revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton bolstered his squad on transfer deadline day by making several signings.

The 62-year-old secured the services of Braian Ojeda, Mohamed Drager and Xande Silva on permanent deals.

Hughton also opted to part ways with Jordan Gabriel and Harry Arter.

Whilst Gabriel sealed a permanent switch to Forest's Championship rivals Blackpool, Arter will spend the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign at Charlton Athletic after being signed by the club on a season-long loan deal.

Forest will be hoping that Silva will be able to hit the ground running by providing an attacking threat in the second-tier.

The 24-year-old was drafted in during the dying embers of the window after the Reds failed to seal a move for Bordeaux ace Josh Maja.

Maja was seemingly on course to join Forest for a fee believed to be in the region of €4.5m (£3.86m) after an agreement was reached.

However, this particular move didn't occur as the Reds were forced to switch their attention to elsewhere.

The reasoning behind why Maja didn't complete his switch to the City Ground has now been outlined.

According to L'Equipe, the forward failed a medical and thus was unable to finalise a move to Forest.

Maja is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines at Bordeaux due to a back injury.

The forward recently returned to the French outfit after spending the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Fulham.

During his spell at Craven Cottage, Maja managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in 15 Premier League appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

The failure to secure the services of Maja is unquestionably a blow for Forest as the forward clearly possesses a great deal of talent and thus could have been an asset to Hughton's side.

However, the Reds will now be looking towards Silva for inspiration after he sealed a late move to the club.

Capable of playing as a centre-forward as well as a winger, it may take Silva some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before.

Providing that the former West Ham man is eventually able to adjust to life in a new division, he could potentially emerge as a key player for a Forest side who will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about in the coming months.

