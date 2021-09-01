Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's being claimed that we could see an all-new driver line-up at Alfa Romeo for 2022 with both Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi potentially leaving the F1 grid ahead of next season.

Alfa have had a difficult year and are currently looking set for a ninth-placed finish in the Constructors' championship with Williams extending their points advantage over them at the Belgian Grand Prix last time out.

Indeed, it could well mean that we see a bit of a shake-up driver-wise ahead of the new season, with the new regulations also coming into play that they will hope to take advantage of.

Indeed, according to Race Fans, Kimi is set to announce his retirement from the sport in the near future, two decades on from his debut season, and Giovinazzi - a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy - could make the switch to endurance car racing to help with the Scuderia's Hypercar programme.

The two seats, the report then states, would be taken up by current Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries in an all-new line-up for Alfa as we head into F1's latest new era in 2022.

Bottas' exit, of course, would lead to George Russell heading to Mercedes and you can see the Silver Arrows' influence on this potential shake-up on the grid.

Toto Wolff and Alfa's Managing Director Frederic Vasseur are said to be good friends by the report and with Bottas' Mercedes connections and Nyck de Vries driving for the Silver Arrows over in Formula E, you can see how things perhaps all start to fall into place.

Nothing is formal yet, of course, but none of the above would seem all that shocking in truth.

