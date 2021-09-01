Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With her fiancée and father both leaving WWE this year, many people have speculated that Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair could be the next to leave Vince McMahon's company.

Speaking to Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) on the Oral Sessions podcast, Ric Flair said that his daughter "would never" leave WWE.

The 16-time World Champion added that Flair is "the happiest she's ever been", which makes a move away from WWE make very little sense right now.

“Ashley (Charlotte) would never leave there (WWE). She’s the happiest she’s ever been. And obviously they’re not mad at me (or she wouldn’t have won at SummerSlam).”

Ric Flair shockingly left WWE in August of this year. The WWE Hall of Famer was reportedly released after voicing concerns with his daughter's booking to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Ric Flair followed Andrade in leaving WWE. The former United States Champion, who is currently engaged to Charlotte, was granted his release by WWE in March.

The news of Charlotte Flair not leaving will be music to the ears of people within WWE, with 'The Queen' being one of the biggest and most protected female stars, not only of this generation, but in WWE history.

Charlotte Flair won the Raw Women's Championship for the sixth time at SummerSlam in Las Vegas on August 21, defeating former champions Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley in a fantastic triple threat match.

Flair was somewhat surprisingly defeated in singles competition on Monday Night Raw this week by Nia Jax, presumably setting up a big title match and feud between the two over the coming weeks and months.

This confused some fans, as the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night Raw last week seemed to set up Alexa Bliss as Flair's next challenger, but the former was not on this week's broadcast.

You can watch Charlotte Flair on Monday Night Raw every single week live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News