Man United: Red Devils still hunting for Champions League football – WSL Preview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new Women’s Super League campaign kicks off on Friday as Manchester United host Reading.

United are under new management and have a number of fresh faces who could be set for debuts.

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about the Red Devils, including the club background, star players, new signings, fan opinion and our predicted final position come May.

Man United’s background:

An unofficial Man United women’s team was established in the late 1970s under the name Manchester United Supporters Club Ladies.

In 2001, the team formed an official partnership with United but the side was disbanded just four years later after new owner Malcolm Glazer deemed the women’s team to be “unprofitable.”

In May 2018, the team was reintroduced and joined the newly-formed FA Women’s Championship.

Under the management of England legend Casey Stoney, United clinched the title and with it promotion to the WSL in their debut season.

Since then, the club have established themselves as WSL mainstays and have finished fourth for the past two seasons.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

United play their home games at Leigh Sports Village, which holds 12,000 people, with Moss Lane serving as a backup when the ground is unavailable. The team have also played at Old Trafford on occasion –– normally during the men’s international break.

Stoney departed the club this year, leading to the appointment of former Birmingham City boss Marc Skinner from the Orlando Pride.

How did last season go?

United finished fourth for the second season in succession, missing out on a Champions League spot to Arsenal by one point.

While this was just their second season in the top flight, United had led the Gunners for much of the season.

Heading into 2021, Stoney’s side were unbeaten in the league and looked set to consolidate European football. However, injuries to key personnel resulted in a poor run of form near the end of the campaign.

This included losses against Reading, Brighton and most importantly Arsenal –– who won a fiercely fought contest 2-0, that was not short of refereeing controversy.

The Red Devils won their final three games of the season, but by then the dream of European football was already over.

Who are Man United’s standout players?

Skinner’s side have lost several of their star players, including Lauren James to Chelsea as well as American duo Tobin Heath and Christen Press.

Nonetheless, they boast a number of talented youngsters, especially Ella Toone. The 21-year-old has scored more than 30 goals already for United across the last three seasons and made her England debut last year.

Toone’s fine form last season also saw her selected for the Team GB squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

Scottish forward Kirsty Hanson may have a big role to play this year as well. The Scot has been a part of this United squad since its inception in 2018 and delivered her most prolific scoring season to date last season.

The 23-year-old will be tasked with more responsibility during this campaign and United will hope she can continue to improve.

Who have Man United signed this summer?

While there have been plenty of departures, United have also made some shrewd signings, bringing in a plethora of players with bags of WSL experience.

Their signings this window include:

Vilde Boe Risa (MF) - Sandviken

Hannah Blundell (DF) - Chelsea

Sophie Baggaley (GK) - Bristol City

Aoife Mannion (DF) - Manchester City

Martha Thomas (FW) - West Ham

What do Man United fans think?

Though there’s been a major reshuffle this summer, Man United super fan and host on the All for United YouTube channel, Natalie Burrell, is confident with the new regime.

“I'm happy with the new manager,” she says. “He is saying all the right things and the style of football at the pre-season games has been great. Proof will be in the WSL games.

“In terms of signings they are fantastic and we have the depth we have needed. I would love another signing up top but overall I’m happy.”

“We were one point off last year and this team is Champions League ready.”

GMSW Prediction:

Final position in the table – Fifth

This is a controversial prediction but United appear to be weaker on paper than last season, while the likes of Everton have strengthened heavily. Skinner looks to be a good appointment and will implement an attacking brand of football, but they may well need a year to rebuild before they can launch a European challenge again.

Top scorer –– Leah Galton

Galton signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with United in February, emphasising the faith the club has in the forward.

The 27-year-old scored six goals in 15 starts last year and was voted the WSL Player of the Month in December 2020.

If she can show more consistency this season, Galton could score a lot of goals.

Player of the season –– Ella Toone

Despite being one of the youngest members of the squad, Toone has emerged as United’s most crucial player.

Now they have lost the likes of James, Press and Heath, the 21-year-old has more responsibility and with international experience under her belt, there is every chance she could take her game to new heights this year.

News Now - Sport News