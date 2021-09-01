Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision on Sunday, maintaining his perfect record in boxing in the process.

However, The Problem Child sure survived a scare, as the former UFC champion gave him an extremely tough fight, in particular as the bout went on.

In fact, Woodley became the first person to take Paul the distance, after the YouTuber-turned-boxer had easily dispatched his previous opponents inside the first round.

There were even moments when Woodley looked dominant, especially in the fourth round when he caught his opponent clean on the jaw, sending him wobbling to the ropes in the process.

In the aftermath of the fight, DAZN posted a GIF on Twitter which shows The Chosen One landing a punch straight on Paul's jaw. However, what makes it better is that it's in slow motion.

Seeing Paul's jaw get rocked is something A LOT of boxing fans have been waiting for, so to see it in slow motion is surely a treat for them all.

The fight itself was pretty tightly contested and Paul did have a few words of praise for Woodley. After the encounter, during his post-fight interview, he said: "He's a tough opponent, he's been boxing/striking for 20 years. It was a tougher fight than I expected.

"He's a good boxer, he came in shape. No hard feelings, but this feels amazing. I want to cry, but I'm too tired."

Following the fight, Woodley was disappointed with the judges' decision and wanted a rematch, to which Paul said that he'd have to get a tattoo that read, "I love Jake Paul" in order for it to happen.

Since Sunday's fight, many have questioned the legitimacy of the bout, with a number of fans claiming it was rigged and Woodley allowed his opponent to win.

If anything, the bout showed that Paul's unbeaten record will be broken soon if he takes on a proper boxer.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what The Problem Child does next. Given his Twitter post after the fight, it does look like he is already eager to schedule a bout with another opponent.

Sky Bet have already released a set of odds as to who would be Paul's next rival with a rematch against Woodley the current favourite.

