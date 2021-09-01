Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Didier Drogba has caused a stir on Twitter by thanking ‘agent Willian’ after the Brazilian brought an end to his disastrous spell with Arsenal this week.

Willian had two years remaining on his £240,000-a-week Arsenal contract but agreed to leave the Emirates Stadium by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old, who has agreed to join Brazilian club Corinthians, will subsequently save Arsenal a whopping £20.5 million over the next two years.

Willian has also agreed a 70 per cent pay cut to return to his former club.

The South American apologised to Arsenal fans for failing to live up to expectations during his one season with the Gunners, in which he scored one goal in 37 appearances.

"All my career I have done everything to be the best I can be - I always want to win and I find it hard to accept not doing so," he wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately it didn't happen for me at Arsenal and I am sorry about that."

Drogba trolls Arsenal on Twitter after Willian's exit

Following the news of Willian’s departure, Drogba has posted a series of eyebrow-raising replies to his former Chelsea teammate's tweet.

‘Oh Willyyyyyyyyyyyyyy haaaaaaaannnnnnnnnn,’ Drogba tweeted. ‘Come back home [winking emoji]’.

The Ivorian, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Chelsea’s history, then tweeted a series of laughing emojis.

And on Wednesday morning, Drogba tweeted an image of Willian with the trophies he won at Chelsea, alongside the caption: ‘I’ll always hope that CFC players who gave us joy come back to play or work for @ChelseaFC but my previous tweet was a banter between us.

‘Obrigado e boa sorte ao #Corinthians. Thank you agent Willian, your mission is over, like @DavidLuiz_4 @PetrCech @willianborges88’

Ouch. Talk about kicking Arsenal while they’re down.

Let’s check out some of the reaction to Drogba’s tweet…

Arsenal rock bottom of the Premier League table

Arsenal currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table after three matches following their worst ever start to a league season.

Mikel Arteta’s beleaguered side will be hoping to get their first points on the board after the international break when they face fellow strugglers Norwich City at the Emirates.

Enter Giveaway

Will Lukaku be the PL's top scorer? (Football Terrace)

Can you name all 20 of these former Premier League ballers? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News