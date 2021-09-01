Sheffield United news: Reasoning behind Blades' man's failed deadline day move revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to push on under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic when they return to action in the Championship after the international break.

The Blades managed to make some last-gasp moves yesterday as they sealed loan deals for Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen.

Both of these players will fancy their chances of making a positive impression at Bramall Lane after featuring in the top-flight during the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison's immediate future was resolved by the Blades as they decided to loan him out to League One side Burton Albion.

One of the players who was seemingly on the verge of sealing a deadline day switch from United to Hull City was Regan Slater.

However, this particular deal didn't materialise as the Tigers were unable to secure the midfielder's services.

The reasoning behind why Hull were unable to clinch a move has now been outlined.

According to The Sheffield Star, Slater's switch fell through after the Tigers tried to renegotiate the terms of a proposed deal during the dying embers of the window.

The midfielder is now likely to fall further down the pecking order at Bramall Lane following Jokanovic's decision to swoop for Gibbs-White.

Yet to make a league appearance for the Blades this season, Slater spent the previous campaign on loan at Hull where he enjoyed a fruitful spell with Grant McCann's side.

The 21-year-old helped the Tigers seal promotion to the Championship by featuring on 27 occasions in League One.

Slater also played five games in the EFL Trophy for the Tigers as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

The failure to seal a return to the MKM Stadium is a blow for Slater as he would have unquestionably fancied his chances of forcing his way into McCann's starting eleven.

However, with the midfielder set to stay at United for the foreseeable future, he will now need to showcase his talent in training to Jokanovic in order to give himself the chance of featuring regularly in the club's match-day squad.

If Slater cannot make any inroads at Bramall Lane, his career could potentially stall due to a lack of game time.

When you consider that Jokanovic has a host of options to choose from in central-midfield, Slater may be forced to watch on from the sidelines until the transfer window opens again in January.

Read More - FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News