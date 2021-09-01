Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The door has now closed on the summer transfer window around Europe - and there are few sets of supporters that are more content with their team's business than those that follow Manchester United.

Not only did the Old Trafford club land both Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, but they also managed to secure the return of fan-favourite Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week after a 12-year absence from Juventus.

Naturally, the red half of Manchester is buzzing about the prospect of seeing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner back in a United shirt. However, former Arsenal playmaker and TV pundit Paul Merson has warned that Ronaldo will have to deliver the Red Devils' first Premier League title since 2013 if the move is to be considered a success.

"They have to win the league," insisted Merson of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side during an appearance on Sky Sports News on Tuesday evening.

"If you're bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo - one of the best players in the world for the last 15 years - you've got to bring him in to win the league.

"Please don't tell me Man United are bringing him in to sell shirts? I know they're going to make £100 million or whatever, but this is Man United - they've got to win the league!

"Their next-door neighbours [Man City] are ripping it up, so they've got to bring someone in. Now, who wins you the league: Ronaldo or Harry Kane?

"For me, Harry Kane wins you the league, Ronaldo doesn't," declared Merson.

"He [Ronaldo] will score goals - if they play a certain way. You don't bring players in because they can make you more money...This is what Arsenal's problem has been over the last 15 years.

"Arsenal haven't won anything, but they make money. They've paid for a brand-new stadium. They're constantly turning over money.

"This is one of those situations where - if I'm the manager of the football club - I need to bring in players to win the league. Is Ronaldo going to win you the Premier League," asked Merson in conclusion, while shaking his head.

Merson's comments suggest that United had a straight choice between bringing in Ronaldo or Kane which, of course, wasn't the case at all.

Ronaldo was freely available to the right club, whereas Tottenham had absolutely no interest in parting with Kane.

Even if a deal had been possible, the England captain would have set United back at least £150 million, compared with the initial £15m they put down to once again secure Ronaldo's services.

What is intriguing, though, is Merson's strong belief that United have re-signed their former hero more for commercial reasons than footballing ones.

Does Ronaldo still have what it takes to compete at the highest level in the Premier League? We don't have long to wait to find out. The 36-year-old is expected to make his second debut for United against Newcastle on September 11.



