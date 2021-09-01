Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Will there be a new Agent?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is a week away from being released and Riot Games has hinted at some brand new content coming to the new release, including a new agent.

Riot released content teasers this week, with a new purple bullet leaving its casing seemingly after being fired.

Fans have taken this to mean that the company is issuing a new Agent for Episode 3 Act 2, here’s what we know currently.

There has not been much confirmed by Riot with regards to the next Act of Valorant, with the only information on the Battlepass and new Skins having come from leaks on social media.

The tweet sent out by Riot showing the new purple bullet seems to indicate that the rumoured Agent Deadeye could have an Ultimate with this mechanic.

Agent Codename: Deadeye

The very first teaser for Deadeye appeared during One Year Anthem, with leaker @floxayyy revealing that the codename was part of the trailer released by Riot.

We’re already expecting a new map to be released as part of Act 2, so it is unlikely that Riot will be releasing a new Agent in-game at the same time.

Fans and pro players are already speculating as to what abilities and Ultimate the new Agent will have in-game, with @shazeon, who plays for eSports organisation CGN, suggesting that the new Agent will be able to shoot through walls.

Shazeon said: “I’m just gonna give my prediction, Deadeye will be able to shoot through walls and he will have a passive which will make him faster when he [has] damaged somebody. And, he will have traps which will slow [opponents], so it’s easier to bang with his sniper rifle.”

@ValorLeaks has also indicated that another new Agent, Sprinter, will be coming to the game as part of Episode 3 Act 3. This is still a long way off, as there’s no indication as to when Act 3 is even going to be released publicly.

Riot has not made any official announcements regarding Agent 17 in Valorant, so fans will have to wait and see if Deadeye will be coming as part of Episode 3 Act 2 on Wednesday, September 8th 2021.

