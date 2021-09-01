FIFA 22: Leaked New Skill Moves Surface On Social Media

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be adding a host of skill moves and a video has leaked on social media showing these new moves as well as showing players how they can use them in the game.

Developers EA Sports are able to create a lot more realistic skill moves due to hypermotion technology being introduced, and this technology has also seen a host of new celebrations added to the game as well.

There is a huge section of the FIFA community which love to do skill moves to frustrate opponents and score some amazing goals.

With these brand-new skill moves, players will be able to embarrass opponents easily and have a lot of fun in FIFA 22.

Video surfaces leaking new FIFA 22 skill moves and shows how to do them

This latest footage has emerged on social media via TikTok and shows some of the best Premier League players demonstrating these moves in-game.

The FIFA community will be over the moon to see that this video shows all the new skill moves in FIFA 22.

Here are all the new skill moves coming to the game and the instructions on how to do them.

First Time Spin: All players have to do is hold L1 and R1

Skilled Bridge: While holding L2, tap R1 twice

Four Touch Turn: You hold L2 and pull down the right analog stick twice

Scoop Turn Fake: You hold the left analog stick in the opposite direction of a scoop turn

You can watch the video right here.

This highlights that all the new skill moves are quite easy to do and will only take a little bit of practicing in the arena to perfect.

These will probably be all the new skill moves in the game as FIFA typically doesn’t add any when FIFA 22 comes out.

With many tuning in to watch Esports FIFA tournaments, we are sure to be treated to some great clips of these new skill moves being used over the course of FIFA 22.

