It's being claimed that Mercedes engineers feel as though the Zandvoort circuit is going to suit their W12 car particularly well this weekend as the Dutch Grand Prix makes up the second race of F1's latest triple-header.

Of course, the first leg at Spa last weekend ended up being a washout of considerable proportions but, hopefully, that will mean the drivers are extra revved up to put on a show as the Dutch GP makes its long-awaited return to the F1 calendar.

Home favourite Max Verstappen will be looking to harness the power of his supporters over the course of the weekend to overhaul Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' standings, too, but it sounds as though Mercedes are confident that they could spoil the party this weekend.

That's according to reporter Michael Schmidt of Auto, Motor und Sport, at least, who claims that Merc engineers have told him they feel the circuit on the Dutch coast is going to really suit their W12 car - more than the tracks at both Spa and Monza, the latter of which being where we head to in just over a week from now.

"Mercedes engineers have told me that out of all races in this triple header, Zandvoort should probably suit the W12 the best," said Schmidt.

The Silver Arrows have usually sought to play down their hopes for a race weekend, even when they've been dominant in recent years, so it's interesting to hear there's a quiet confidence about how things could play out next time out.

Certainly, we seem poised for another terrific Grand Prix and, after the considerable struggles at Spa, hopefully, the 20 drivers can put on a show as we go Dutch once again in Formula 1.

