Valorant Masters Berlin: What are the betting odds for the tournament?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Masters Berlin is the next stop on the competitive Valorant calendar, and the betting odds on the 16 teams competing have been released.

The heavy favourites heading into the tournament are Sentinels, who are known as the best Valorant team in the eSports world today.

We already gave our thoughts on the competition through our Masters Berlin Tier List, but now we have the official odds on the teams heading to the LAN tournament which begins on Friday 10th September 2021 and runs until Sunday 19th September.

Here are the full betting odds for Outright Winner at Valorant Masters Berlin:

Sentinels: -115

Gambit: +375

ACEND: +450

100 Thieves: +550

Team Envy: +750

Supermassive Blaze: +1000

G2 eSports: +1600

Vision Strikers: +2200

Havan Liberty: +6600

Keyd Stars: +10000

ZETA Division: +15000

Crazy Raccoon: +20000

F4Q: +25000

KRU eSports: +30000

Bren: +75000

Paper Rex: +100000

It comes as no surprise that Sentinels are so far ahead of the pack, with TenZ, SicK, ShahZam, zombs and dapr absolutely dominating the North American scene over the past year.

Supermassive Blaze appears to be the most undervalued team on paper. SMB were a surprise entry in the #2 seed after beating FPX and the predicted #1 seed among fans ACEND heading into Masters Berlin, and they have the potential to cause an upset and walk away with the trophy.

Read More: Valorant Masters Berlin: Date, How To Watch, Tickets, Format, Qualified Teams And Everything You Need To Know

Valorant Masters Berlin

Fans will be able to watch Valorant Masters Berlin live via the official Valorant Twitch channel, with the 16 team tournament taking place over 10 days of action.

Here’s the official format for the tournament:

Format

Group Stage: 4 groups of four teams in a double-elimination format

The top 2 teams advance to the Playoffs.

All matches are Best of 3

Playoffs: 8 teams in a single-elimination bracket

All matches (excl. Grand Final) are Best of 3

Grand Final is Bo5

Read More: Valorant Masters Berlin: Tier List For Each Team Competing At The Tournament

Enter the September giveaway

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News