Valorant: How does the ranking system work?

One of the biggest elements of Valorant competitive play is the ranking system, which can be difficult for newcomers to the game to understand.

The ranking system in-game is similar to other FPS multiplayer games, but there are also several Riot specific tweaks.

We’ve put together this guide to help you understand how the ranking system works in Valorant.

It’s worth noting from the get-go that you cannot jump straight into a ranking match, as players have to play 10 unrated matches to unlock competitive mode in Valorant.

Once you’ve played these 10 games, you’ll then be put into 5 placement matches. The placement match system helps the game to determine where you should begin on the ranking system.

There are eight ranks/divisions in the Valorant ranking system, these are:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant (previously called “Valorant”)

The first six ranks in the game also have three tiers, or sub-ranks, each. You need to complete these to advance to the next rank. The final two ranks, Immortal and Radiant, only have one tier each. Excluding the Unranked tier, there are twenty ranks overall in Valorant.

Ranking Decay

A really important mechanic to remember in some online multiplayer shooters is the concept of ‘Ranking Decay.’ This is something that developers add to the game to try and ensure that players would be logging on and playing as often as possible.

As the name suggests, if your account remains dormant without any ranked play, your ranking in-game will go down slowly over time. This isn’t actually something that happens in Valorant, meaning that you can take regular breaks from online Competitive play if you need to.

Grinding vs Skill

Unlike some online games, Valorant is not about grinding your way to the top of the leaderboards, rather, it is about developing your skill in-game.

Whilst the game does place emphasis on the number of wins a player secures, it also considers how you win. This means that Riot prefers to see players utilizing the wealth of skills, Ultimates and strategy across play rather than just ‘camping’ or finding a way to repetitively secure wins.

