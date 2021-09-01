Call of Duty Vanguard: List Of Weapon Attachments Leaked
Many gaming fans are getting excited for the release of Call of Duty Vanguard, and they will be even more excited to see a huge list of weapon attachments have been leaked on social media.
A huge in-game event in Warzone revealed the trailer for Vanguard and also showed us that the game will be set in World War 2.
What is also great to hear is the fact that there will be a new anti-cheat coming to Warzone when Vanguard goes live.
Hopefully the developers meet the big expectations that COD players have of the game and deliver another great Call of Duty game to the franchise.
List of weapon attachments leaked on social media
Weapon attachments are crucial in Call of Duty and will give you an advantage over other players.
These attachments are not all available when the game is immediately released. Players have to grind their way up weapon levels in order to unlock the attachments and the weapons have about 60-70 levels.
By the looks of the images leaked on social media, each weapon will have similar attachments and we can see what level you need to have on the weapon in order to unlock the attachment.
Players will be excited to hear that some of the attachments coming to the game includes a bayonet, armour piercing, subsonic rounds, and a recoil booster. For the full list of attachments leaked, have a look at the images down below.
- Level 2: Nydar Model 47
- Level 3: Skythe Compensator
- Level 4: Skeletal Stock
- Level 5: Zeiss G16 2.5x
- Level 6: Maxim Silencer
- Level 7: Rubber Grip
- Level 8: Slate Reflector
- Level 9: Konstanz Tactical
- Level 10: T1 Flash Hider
- Level 11: Taped Grip
- Level 12: Subsonic Grip
- Level 13: .22 LR Mags
- Level 14: MK 3 SunFilter
- Level 15: FMJ Round
- Level 16: Leather Grip
- Level 17: ZC2 1.35x Lens
- Level 18: Lightweight Short
- Level 19: Fast Melee
- Level 20: Pressure
- Level 21: Carver Foregrip
- Level 22: Reach and Frangible
- Level 23: 620mm Jager
- Level 24: M3 Ready Grip
- Level 25: 7.92x57mm Rounds
- Level 26: Recoil Booster
- Level 27: Fabric Grip and Acrobatic
- Level 28: M19 4.0x Flip
- Level 29: Bipod and Surplus
- Level 30: K98 Scout 9x Telescopic
It will take a few weeks of playing Vanguard to understand which attachments are the best suited and normally players can use around five attachments on one gun.
The leaked list might not be the only attachments coming to Vanguard and if anymore are revealed, we will provide all the new information right here.
Vanguard looks to have a huge campaign, a great multiplayer and will be continuing hugely popular game mode Warzone, and this emphasises that the COD community are in for a great game.
