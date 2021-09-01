Call of Duty Vanguard: List Of Weapon Attachments Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans are getting excited for the release of Call of Duty Vanguard, and they will be even more excited to see a huge list of weapon attachments have been leaked on social media.

A huge in-game event in Warzone revealed the trailer for Vanguard and also showed us that the game will be set in World War 2.

What is also great to hear is the fact that there will be a new anti-cheat coming to Warzone when Vanguard goes live.

Hopefully the developers meet the big expectations that COD players have of the game and deliver another great Call of Duty game to the franchise.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

List of weapon attachments leaked on social media

Weapon attachments are crucial in Call of Duty and will give you an advantage over other players.

These attachments are not all available when the game is immediately released. Players have to grind their way up weapon levels in order to unlock the attachments and the weapons have about 60-70 levels.

By the looks of the images leaked on social media, each weapon will have similar attachments and we can see what level you need to have on the weapon in order to unlock the attachment.

Players will be excited to hear that some of the attachments coming to the game includes a bayonet, armour piercing, subsonic rounds, and a recoil booster. For the full list of attachments leaked, have a look at the images down below.

Level 2: Nydar Model 47

Level 3: Skythe Compensator

Level 4: Skeletal Stock

Level 5: Zeiss G16 2.5x

Level 6: Maxim Silencer

Level 7: Rubber Grip

Level 8: Slate Reflector

Level 9: Konstanz Tactical

Level 10: T1 Flash Hider

Level 11: Taped Grip

Level 12: Subsonic Grip

Level 13: .22 LR Mags

Level 14: MK 3 SunFilter

Level 15: FMJ Round

Level 16: Leather Grip

Level 17: ZC2 1.35x Lens

Level 18: Lightweight Short

Level 19: Fast Melee

Level 20: Pressure

Level 21: Carver Foregrip

Level 22: Reach and Frangible

Level 23: 620mm Jager

Level 24: M3 Ready Grip

Level 25: 7.92x57mm Rounds

Level 26: Recoil Booster

Level 27: Fabric Grip and Acrobatic

Level 28: M19 4.0x Flip

Level 29: Bipod and Surplus

Level 30: K98 Scout 9x Telescopic

It will take a few weeks of playing Vanguard to understand which attachments are the best suited and normally players can use around five attachments on one gun.

The leaked list might not be the only attachments coming to Vanguard and if anymore are revealed, we will provide all the new information right here.

Vanguard looks to have a huge campaign, a great multiplayer and will be continuing hugely popular game mode Warzone, and this emphasises that the COD community are in for a great game.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News