Women’s Super League: Kelly Simmons predicts "most significant season" yet

Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of the women’s professional game, has predicted the upcoming Women’s Super League season will be the "most significant" yet.

Speaking to media just days before the new WSL campaign gets underway, Simmons emphasised the importance of the multi-million pound broadcast deal with Sky and the BBC.

The groundbreaking agreement was announced in March, with Sky Sports set to broadcast up to 44 live matches throughout the season, and the BBC due to show 22 games.

"This is our most significant season ahead, because of the broadcast deal," Simmons said. "We will have a minimum of 57 live games between Sky and BBC, we know 18 of the 22 on BBC will be on BBC1 and BBC2, so we have some fantastic slots for us to build awareness, build our fan base and promote the WSL."

Simmons was also excited about the return of fans, who were absent last season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators will also have a chance to watch women’s football games at notable venues this year, with the Emirates, Goodison Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium among the locations set to be used for the opening matches this weekend.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to see the return of fans," Simmons enthused. "It's absolutely fantastic to see that we’re getting our fans back in unlimited numbers at the moment. It’s great that a number of clubs have supported the opening weekend with games in main stadia as well, to really help promote the WSL and get fans back in to watch our game.

"I think it’s going to be a really exciting season, both the Super League and the Championship."

Once the WSL season has concluded, England will then play host to Euro 2022. Sixteen teams will contest the tournament in locations around the country, with Simmons confirming the FA were hoping to build engagement with women’s football throughout the year in time for the big event.

When asked what she hoped women’s football would look like in 12 months' time, Simmons told GiveMeSport Women: "Record attendances, significant growth in audiences. We track awareness, we track people’s interest in attending games, all those sort of markers that show we’re on track to build the fan base. All of those key indicators, we want them to be up."

The Women’s Super League will kick off this weekend. Manchester United and Reading are set to contest the opening game on Friday. Visit our WSL page for a preview of every team competing.

