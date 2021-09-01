Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The reason for Asuka's recent absence from WWE television has seemingly been revealed, as the former Raw Women's Champion seems like she's injured at the moment.

The WWE star took to Twitter to show off her new teeth, and was spotted wearing an arm brace in the image uploaded to social media.

While unconfirmed, it seems like this supposed arm injury may be the reason that Asuka has not been seen on WWE television for a number of weeks.

The Empress of Tomorrow's last match came at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 18, where Asuka was part of the women's ladder match that was eventually won by Nikki A.S.H.

It's important to note that no journalists or reputable sources have reported that Asuka is out of action due to an injury right now, and it remains unclear how much longer the former NXT Champion is going to be kept off WWE TV.

As a matter of facts, reports have indicated that Asuka is off TV right now due to a "creative issue", and while this may be somewhat true, it's important to note that the Japanese star is almost certainly also injured right now.

Asuka is part of the Monday Night Raw roster right now, and many fans would probably welcome another feud between her and Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on the red brand.

As of right now, it seems like Charlotte Flair is occupied with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, but another feud with Asuka later on this year or in early 2022 will likely be an avenue that WWE explores on Monday Night Raw.

News Now - Sport News