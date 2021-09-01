Sheffield United news: 21-year-old shares Blades target following deadline day switch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic bolstered his squad yesterday by securing the services of Robin Olsen and Morgan Gibbs-White for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blades opted to sanction a temporary move for Daniel Jebbison who joined Burton Albion.

Olsen and Gibbs-White will both be hoping to make a positive impact at Bramall Lane during their respective spells with United.

Whereas Olsen will be tasked with filling the void left by Aaron Ramsdale who joined Arsenal last month, Gibbs-White will be looking to provide an attacking spark when the Blades make their return to Championship action on September 11th.

The midfielder was loaned out by Wolverhampton Wanderers to Swansea City at the start of the previous campaign and immediately made a positive impression for the Welsh side in the Championship by scoring two goals in four league appearances.

However, Gibbs-White was then forced to watch on from the sidelines for several months after sustaining a serious foot injury.

Recalled by Wolves from his spell with the Jacks earlier this year, the midfielder made 11 appearances in the Premier League for the club as he helped them seal a 13th place finish.

Making reference to what he wants to achieve during his temporary stint at Bramall Lane, Gibbs-White has admitted that he is determined to help the Blades push on in the Championship.

Speaking to the club's official website (as cited by The Sheffield Star), the midfielder said: "“I feel like coming here is going to be a good opportunity to get some game time, play some minutes and help the Blades get back to where they want to be.

"They're [Sheffield United] a massive club.

"Even from when they got promoted to the Premier League, the style of play always intrigued me and after a bad season they were unfortunately relegated.

“But I'm here to play for the Blades and try and help them get back to where they want to be.”

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that the Blades are currently in the Championship relegation zone, yesterday's decision to sign Gibbs-White was hardly a shock as Jokanovic's side have struggled in-front of goal this season.

Capable of playing in a more advanced role, the midfielder has already illustrated his talent in the League Cup this season as he helped Wolves seal a 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the second round of this competition by scoring at the City Ground.

Providing that he is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the second-tier, Gibbs-White could play a key role in helping the Blades climb the Championship standings.

With United set to face Peterborough United later this month, the midfielder may be given the chance to impress in this particular fixture by Jokanovic.

