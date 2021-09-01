Splitgate Season 1: Release Date, Map, Battle Pass, Modes, Updates, Crossplay and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Splitgate is a free to play PVP Portal Shooter that has been a huge hit across consoles since the release of the open beta.

The game officially launched with Season 0, and the initial popularity, coupled with comparisons to Valorant, Halo and Portal means that this title could easily end up in the ranks of eSports in the future.

Splitgate has the USP of combining the portal concept with a shoot-em-up, which by itself sounds like a recipe for massive success.

Here’s all you need to know about the release and updates relating to Splitgate Season 1, which will be available on PS4, PS5, Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X:

Release Date

It has not been confirmed when Splitgate Season 1 will be released. Season 0 was released on August 25th 2021.

Map

The 1047 Games Dev Team confirmed on the release of Season 0 that Karman Station, which is a reimagining of the original Outpost map, would be replacing Outpost for the new Season. They said: “Those of you who played before the Beta will recognize the similarities, but most importantly, the improvements!”

We do not currently have any information regarding the map for Season 1, although this page will be updated with relevant information as it appears.

Battle Pass

1047 confirmed the following changes for the initial Season of the game: “The Battle Pass has 100 Levels of brand-new items, exclusive to the Pass! Included in the Pass are: New Armors, Weapon Skins, Name Tags, Banners, and a Portal Skin! Season Challenges are fully unlocked with the BP!”

The company has not confirmed if there will be any further developments to the Battle Pass for Season 1, although it is likely that they will want to add further content.

Modes

Several new modes were added to the game with the release of Season 0, including Contamination and Causal Team Rumble, Big Head Snipers and Splitball.

1047 has not confirmed if there will be any new gameplay modes coming to Season 1.

Updates

The following Quality of Life changes were announced for the release of Season 0:

Aim Assist slider – Some of you requested that you be able to turn off/scale down the Aim Assist for controllers. 100% Aim Assist = what the Aim Assist has been before this update.

Overtime – King of the Hill, VIP, and Oddball now has Overtime.

Doing all Daily Challenges gives a drop.

New Referral Pass – 9 Levels with new items! New referrals will only count towards the new referral pass.

Custom Games Browser - added searching and filtering.

Quality of Life changes for Season 1 have not yet been announced, although are expected to be around the release of the game’s next Patch Notes.

Crossplay

The portal shooter does in fact have crossplay, meaning that you can compete with friends across Xbox, Playstation or PC no matter what hardware you are running the game on.

