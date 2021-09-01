Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alex Albon is being tipped for a return to the Formula 1 grid in 2022, but not with one of the teams you might expect.

Albon is a member of the Red Bull Driver Academy and is still clearly very much a part of their programme with him in attendance at the Belgian Grand Prix at the weekend in the Red Bull garage.

Indeed, he's driven both for them and Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) during his time in F1 but, of course, was demoted from the grid at the end of last season after a difficult campaign.

This year, he's spent time representing the academy in DTM, securing his first win in the sport in the last few weeks, and he could now make a return to F1 for 2022, but with a completely different team.

Indeed, according to RaceFans, he could end up driving for Williams next season with the Grove-based outfit potentially losing George Russell to Mercedes at the end of this current campaign.

Certainly, that might sound a little surprising on the face of things given how involved he has been with Red Bull in his rise through the ranks but, of course, there comes a time where a driver sometimes needs to break away and at least experience a different environment to the one he is used to.

With both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez locked in for 2022 at Red Bull and it looking likely Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda are going to remain with AlphaTauri, Albon's only route back to the sport for next season appears to be accompanied with a new outfit and that could well be Williams'.

