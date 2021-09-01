Man City: Another title run on the cards after strong transfer window – WSL Preview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Women's Super League will return to action this weekend when Manchester United and Reading get the 2021/22 campaign underway on Friday.

England's top flight promises another entertaining season as teams battle it out for silverware, survival, and Champions League football. One team with their sights set firmly on another WSL title challenge is Manchester City.

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about the Citizens, including the club background, star players, fan opinion, and our predicted final position come May.

Man City's background

Manchester City Women is best described as the brain child of Neil Mather – the club's Community Officer who would go on to become the first ever manager of the women's team.

Their inaugural competitive season in 1989 saw City join the North West Women's Regional Football League and. Like their male counterparts, the team endured some tough years before climbing their way to the top of their league.

When the Women's Super League was founded in 2010, Man City's application to join was initially rejected, but the Sky Blues fought their way into the top bracket three seasons later. From there, a legacy began.

City signed the likes of Karen Bardsley, Jill Scott and Steph Houghton in anticipation, and all three trailblazers are still with the club today.

Man City showcase three Continental Cups, three FA Cups and a WSL title in their trophy cabinet. Their most successful era came under the reign of Nick Cushing, who left the club in 2020 after seven years at the hilt.

Former Man City player Gareth Taylor replaced Cushing and will be gunning for his first ever league title as manager this season. He has already added the 2020 FA Cup to the club's growing honours list.

How did last season go for Man City?

The Citizens came agonisingly close to their second WSL title last campaign.

It was a neck-and-neck battle with Chelsea throughout almost the whole season and City were presented with a golden chance to snatch the wheel from their title competitors.

The two faced each other late on in the season and a win for City would've seen them go top of the table. After a thrilling contest, the match ended 2-2 and a relieved-looking Chelsea remained in the driving seat. If it wasn't for a last-gasp save of the season contender from Ann-Katrin Berger, Lauren Hemp would have surely put her side 3-2 up and taken control of the title run.

But it wasn't to be and City eventually finished second, just two points behind Chelsea.

Who are Man City's standout players?

Manchester City boast an incredible roster ahead of the 2021/22 season and look dangerous despite recent injuries causing some concern.

Lucy Bronze recently had surgery after an ongoing problem with her knee but she is close to returning to training after positive rehab. Since re-signing for her former club from Lyon, Bronze has looked one of City's best players on the pitch.

Her leadership skills and no nonsense defending are what makes her one of the best defenders in the world and she's also partial to joining the attack – registering two goals and five assists last season.

Caroline Weir is one of the WSL's best midfielders for a number of reasons. Her creative play causes a huge problem for her opponents and she is known for her trademark long-distance goals that never fail to take defenders and goalkeepers by surprise.

Weir bagged herself eight goals and three assists last season before being called up as just one of two Scots to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old scored City's opening goal of the 2021/22 campaign in a Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

In attack, Lauren Hemp has been turning heads for years now. Starting off as a teenage talent to watch, she is now a mainstay in Taylor's side despite still being just 20 years old.

The youngster also made the trip to Japan for the Games this summer after a successful season, which included six goals, eight assists, and another Young Player of the Year award.

Who have Man City signed this summer?

Both title contenders from last season have strengthened their respective squads massively*. City have welcomed five new faces through the door since the summer transfer window opened and all of the new signings have been head-turners.

Ruby Mace (signed from Arsenal)

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw (signed from Bordeaux)

Hayley Raso (signed from Everton)

Vicky Losada (signed from Barcelona)

Alanna Kennedy (signed from Spurs)

*For Chelsea's transfer business and a preview of their 2021/22 season, click here.

What do Man City fans think?

Ahead of the new season, lifelong Man City supporter and MCWFC Official Supporters Club member Jude Morris-King spoke to GiveMeSport Women about her emotions and expectations.

"I’m always excited for the new season to start but, more so this year given it will be the first time Manchester City Women supporters will be allowed back into the stadium since before the lockdown in March 2020!

"Football isn’t just about the 90 minutes on the pitch, it’s also the whole football family who make the match day experience.

"City have strengthened well over the summer with Shaw, Losada, Raso, Kennedy and Mace all bringing their individual talents to the squad and with time to gel, the team are serious contenders for the league whilst fighting for all cup competitions.

"I would love to see City lift the WSL trophy at the end of the season and with the signings made, it is completely achievable."

GMSw prediction

Final position in the table – Third

It's going to be another nail-biting season and City will throw everything at beating Chelsea for the title. However, given the Blues' immaculate form last term and their new summer signings, it's hard to see a window where Emma Hayes will allow her closest rivals to move in.

Arsenal have also brought in some incredible new signings* this summer and with new manager Jonas Eidevall at the hilt, it'll be a fiery three-horse title race.

Taylor and his Citizens may not lift the trophy this season but they are nailed on for a top three finish.

*For Arsenal's transfer business and a preview of their 2021/22 season, click here.

Top scorer – Khadija Shaw

The Jamaican superstar joins her new club after winning the Division 1 Féminine Golden Boot last season with Bordeaux. A whopping 22 goals saw her beat Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who won the 2020/21 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

With Chloe Kelly out for the season with an ACL injury and Ellen White also sidelined, this could be the perfect opportunity for Shaw to establish herself under Taylor and net goal after goal for her new side.

Player of the Season – Lauren Hemp

The much-loved winger has won the PFA Young Player of the Year award three times already and now seems the time to promote the young star.

Hemp's contribution to City last season made a huge impact on their WSL finish and Champions League run. She has rapidly established herself as one of the team's most important players.

Teammate Janine Beckie admitted she was most impressed by Hemp at the Tokyo Olympics and the gold medallist isn't the first to wax lyrical about the Norfolk-born forward.

Man City's first fixture of the 2021/22 WSL season will take place against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, September 4th at 13:30 BST.

