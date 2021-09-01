Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 summer transfer window is officially over.

It will probably go down as the craziest of all time, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Romelu Lukaku, Jack Grealish and many more high-profile superstars signing for new teams.

The Premier League was unsurprisingly the division that spent the most money throughout the course of the window.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all spent north of £100 million on new players for the 2021/22 season.

With that in mind, we decided to take a look at how the Premier League's 'top six' clubs now compare in terms of squad depth.

Ronaldo impact? Lukaku top scorer? Arsenal spend 160m: Who had the best transfer window? | Football Terrace

To do that, we've created graphics for each member of the sextet based on their current squads, with two players selected for each of the 11 positions in a formation - to keep things as fair as possible.

So, let's take a look at how the 'top six' rank after a hectic summer...

6. Arsenal

Despite spending close to £150 million on new players, Arsenal's squad still looks pretty weak and it's safe to say that they're not really a 'top six' club anymore.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Ben White may prove to be decent signings, but the Gunners really do look like a mid-table team right now.

5. Tottenham

Spurs may only be one place ahead of Arsenal on this list, but in reality, they're miles clear of their north London rivals.

They managed to keep Harry Kane this summer and also added real quality in the form of Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal. Do not underestimate Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season.

4. Liverpool

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

To be honest, it was a tough decision picking the superior squad out of Spurs and Liverpool. In the end, we went for the latter by virtue of the fact that there are more world-class players on show at Anfield.

The addition of Ibrahima Konate also means Jurgen Klopp's defence looks stronger than before, although there is a noticeable lack of depth in the forward positions, which could prove to be a problem.

3. Manchester United

The signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Ronaldo mean that United's squad is currently looking the best it ever has in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

However, the fact that they were unable to sign a new world-class central midfielder means that the Red Devils have to make do with a bronze medal here.

2. Manchester City

They may have not been able to bring in Kane, Ronaldo or any other high-quality striker, but City's squad is still terrifyingly good.

The signing of Grealish has made the team's forward department even better and Pep Guardiola's side are once again going to be incredibly tough to stop in the Premier League. Although, the team below may be able to thwart them...

1. Chelsea

That team is Chelsea and after winning the Champions League in 2020/21, the Blues look an even more formable outfit this season after conducting some impressive business in the summer.

Lukaku is an absolute game-changer for the Blues, while the acquisition of Saul Niguez on loan means they now boast arguably the best central midfield depth in the Premier League.

Good luck trying to stop Thomas Tuchel's side...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News