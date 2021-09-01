Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore reveals when new signing could make his debut

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After making a host of signings earlier this summer, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore decided to bolster his squad again yesterday by sealing a move for forward Saido Berahino.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the 28-year-old has joined the Owls on a permanent basis from Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

Berahino will be hoping to make a positive start to his spell at Hillsborough when Wednesday return to league action later this month.

Following a disappointing spell at Stoke City which saw him net just five goals in 56 appearances in all competitions during his time at the bet365 Stadium, Berahino moved to Zulte Waregem in 2019.

Although the forward did manage to show some glimpses of promise in his debut season with the Jupiler Pro League side by providing 11 direct goal contributions in 22 appearances, he was loaned out to Charleroi last season.

Unable to replicate this form for Les Zebres, Berahino averaged an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.28 in Belgium's top-flight division as he struggled for consistency.

Making reference to the forward, Moore has revealed that the former Stoke man could be in line to make his debut for Wednesday in their showdown with Plymouth Argyle on September 11th.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Berahino, the Owls boss said: "He is ready to go.

"He has been training all summer.

"He was on the bench for the team at the weekend.

"He will travel here and he has got to do the isolation over the next five days but we hope to have him here by Monday and he will have a full week's training with the boys.

"If we look at him and feel that he has had a good week's training with us, then he will be another acquisition to the squad in terms of being available for Plymouth."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the Owls if Moore is able to get the very best out of Berahino as the forward unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

Having netted 23 goals in the Premier League during his career, the forward will fancy his chances of setting the third-tier alight with his attacking displays.

Although it may take Berahino some time to settle in at Hillsborough, there is no reason why he cannot go on to become a key player for the club in the not too distant future.

The forward's arrival may also force the likes of Lee Gregory and Florian Kamberi to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on Wednesday's fortunes in League One.

