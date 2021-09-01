Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Raw star Riddle reportedly "ruffled some feathers" with comments he made regarding Roman Reigns during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

During the interview, Riddle said that Roman Reigns didn't impress him, claiming that the Universal Champion doesn't actually "move the needle for WWE".

This seemingly upset a few people within WWE, with Dave Meltzer claiming on Wrestling Observer Radio that Riddle's comments got him "in trouble".

“In real life his mouth gets him in trouble a lot, including this last week. It’s not like it’s gonna hurt his push because Vince likes him and everything, but he ruffled some feathers again with his comments on Roman Reigns.”

It's important to note that, as Dave Meltzer explains, Matt Riddle's push on WWE Raw isn't likely to be damaged, especially considering he's a favourite of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Moreover, while Dave Meltzer does note that Riddle's comments "ruffled some feathers", he doesn't note who was actually upset by the Raw star's remarks.

While it's possible that Roman Reigns didn't take too kindly to what the Raw Tag Team Champion had to say, it's also plausible that people within WWE who want to protect Roman's image weren't too keen.

Riddle is one of the most protected stars on WWE Raw right now. He has been teaming with Randy Orton for the last few months, with RK-Bro winning the Raw Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam,.

At the show, Riddle and Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles and Omos for the belts, which was just the latest chapter in a storyline that started a few weeks after WrestleMania in April.

Matt Riddle has gotten himself into hot water in the past for comments he's made in interviews and on social media regarding the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

