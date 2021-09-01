Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

No club in world football spent more money in the 2021 summer transfer window than Arsenal.

Despite the fact that performances on the pitch have been woeful this season, manager Mikel Arteta has been heavily backed in the market.

Arsenal spent close to £150 million on new players, with their final acquisition coming on deadline day in the form of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The 22-year-old cost the Gunners around £19.8 million and he arrives in north London with a fairly decent reputation.

Tomiyasu played 64 times for former club Bologna over the past two seasons and has been capped 23 times by Japan's senior team.

He's also a very versatile footballer.

Tomiyasu is capable of playing as either a right-back or a centre-back, which will no doubt come in very handy for Arsenal during the course of his stay at the club.

However, the defender's versatility was actually subject to criticism during Sky Sports' coverage of deadline day.

Towards the end of Tuesday evening, journalist Kaveh Solhekol claimed that he'd received a text from an agent involved in the Tomiyasu deal that casted doubt over the player's ability to thrive in the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, the clip in question has gone viral on social media and you can take a look at the footage below.

Solhekol said: "I've just got a message to say: 'Tomiyasu was offered to most clubs in the Premier League. He's a good player but the problem is he's not really a right-back, nor is he a central defender. I'm not sure how he will get on at Arsenal'.

"So that is one of the agents who tried to find him a club."

Ouch...

Arsenal really are being trolled from every single angle imaginable right now, aren't they?

It does seem odd that an agent would send such a critical message about one of his clients to a journalist, though.

But given how crazy the world of football has become in modern times, you wouldn't bet against it being true.

