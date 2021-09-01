Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some more details have emerged regarding the contract that Brock Lesnar signed with WWE, allowing 'The Beast' to make his shock return to the company at SummerSlam last month.

Fightful Select is reporting that Brock Lesnar signed a new WWE contract before SummerSlam last month, with the deal lasting for roughly 18 months.

Brock Lesnar's WWE contracts have traditionally expired around WrestleMania time, so it's likely that this deal he signed for roughly a year and a half expires in 20 months after WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

The report also notes that Lesnar's WWE contract permits around more than eight matches for WWE, which given the assumption above, would see Lesnar wrestling for WWE every two or three months.

Those within WWE that we spoke to are under the impression that Lesnar is under contract for "roughly a year and a half, and at least 8 matches," though that is always available to change and negotiate further.

Dave Meltzer following followed up on this on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, adding that Brock Lesnar has agreed to between eight and 12 matches on his new WWE contract.

Meltzer went on to highlight that Lesnar will obviously be working additional dates on TV to build up to those eight or 12 matches, which will almost all likely be on WWE pay-per-view events.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam, confronting Roman Reigns who had just defended the Universal Championship against John Cena.

Brock Lesnar wasn't on SmackDown last week, and reports suggest that Roman Reigns will be facing Finn Balor at Extreme Rules on September 26, rather than 'The Beast'.

However, Brock Lesnar shouldn't have to wait too long for his Universal Championship match, as reports suggest that Lesnar will be facing Roman Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month on October 21.

