Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Super-middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his WBC, WBA and WBO titles against Caleb Plant.

Plant will also have his IBF crown on the line, with the two men looking to become the first-ever undisputed world champion at 168 pounds.

The Mexican Alvarez will be looking to go one step further than boxing great Joe Calzaghe, who also held 3 titles in the weight class.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming fight between Alvarez and Plant:

Latest News

Eddie Hearn revealed back in August that Canelo is eager to take on Plant and will want to fight WBA heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. He said: “Dmitry Bivol is there, he accepted the fight, he’s ready to fight, but the ultimate goal for Canelo is to be undisputed at 168 lbs. So they’ll [Canelo] reignite that.

"He [Canelo] likes to take challenges, and he loves to take great fights. Dmitry Bivol and all these guys at 175 are all tough."

Date

The fight has been confirmed for Saturday 6th November 2021 and will be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Odds

Canelo is currently the favourite to win the contest at 1/10, whilst Plant is 11/2. The odds for a draw currently stand at 25/1.

Credit to SkyBet for the odds

Tickets

Tickets are not yet on sale for Alvarez’s first fight in Vegas since 2019. The bout will be taking place in the MGM Grand and ticket information is expected to be released shortly.

Stats

Alvarez enters the fight with a 56-1-2 record, with 38 of those wins coming via KO

Plant enters the contest with a 21-0-0 record, with 12 of those wins coming via KO

Live Stream

It has not been confirmed where the Canelo vs Plant fight will be streamed; however, it is very likely to be available on DAZN.

The DAZN streaming service is available for £7.99 per month and was launched in the UK at the start of the year.

Matchroom Boxing signed an exclusive deal with the broadcaster provider, and several of the promotion's events will be shown exclusively on the service, including the Fight Camp series that has been taking place from Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex.

Card

The undercard for the event has not yet been confirmed; however, we expect names to be announced in the coming weeks/months.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News