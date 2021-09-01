Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has finally seen the pictures of his doppelgänger and is just as shocked as the rest of us.

Last week, images of police officer Eric Fields of Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Office went viral after many people pointed out the Patrol Lieutenant’s crazy likeness to the former WWE star turned Hollywood movie star.

This post that started it all was a picture of Fields accompanying a Walmart worker with the caption reading: "This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like 'The Rock'.

"Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his co-workers!"

Following a post shared to Morgan County’s Facebook earlier this month showing off Fields, standing beside a police car, people were doing all sorts of double-takes.

How did Dwayne Johnson react when he saw it?

Well, Johnson seemed impressed by Fields, and even suggested the pair get together for a drink.

He tweeted: "Oh s***! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler.

"Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got 'em."

Fields then replied, posting a picture of him glaring at the camera with a bottle of Teremana tequila in his hand, and said: “Thanks brother and cheers.”

Fields hasn’t struggled with this new found fame, however, stating in an interview recently: "I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child. I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

