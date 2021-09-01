Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports have indicated that things went so wrong during Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax's match on Monday Night Raw this week that the pair had a "legitimate confrontation" during their match.

Fans were left confused by what happened during Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair's match on Monday Night Raw this week, as it seemed like the female stars were legitimately fighting with each other.

This is what happened, at least according to PWInsider, as the site is reporting that the Raw stars were throwing legitimate slaps and strikes during the match after things went wrong.

We've had a number of readers asked what happened during last night's match between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax on Monday Night Raw. PWInsider.com is told by several sources that it was exactly what it appeared to be - a match that went awry and led to some legitimate moments where real slaps and punches were lobbed after there was some sort of breakdown in communication. Briefly, there was a legitimate confrontation inside the ring.

The report does note, however, the finish of the match went exactly as planned. For those that didn't catch the show, Nia Jax pinned Charlotte Flair clean, and this is reportedly what WWE wanted to happen.

The site also points out that sources told them that the issues didn't continue backstage for the two women, as there was no confrontation between Jax and Flair once the pair got back through the curtain.

Given that Charlotte Flair was pinned by Nia Jax, you have to think that WWE is planning on having Jax as the next challenger for the Raw Women's Championship over the coming weeks.

However, given that Flair and Jax have recently had issues when working together, it's always possible that WWE opts to not have them share the ring again.

