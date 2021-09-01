Wolves Transfer News: Deadline Day asking price for Adama Traore revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed the transfer fee that Wolves were looking for in order to sell Adama Traore on Deadline Day.

What did Ornstein say about Wolves' Deadline Day position on Traore?

The 25-year-old winger was linked with joining Tottenham in the closing days of the transfer window, but the move failed to materialise.

Ornstein has now confirmed that Wolves set their asking price at £50m for Traore on Deadline Day, and Tottenham did not even make an offer for the player in the final 24 hours.

He wrote on Twitter: "Wolves rejected £30m offer from Tottenham on Monday & Tottenham didn’t return with improved bid today. Wolves would have wanted £50m to consider selling key man on Deadline Day."

Is it a surprise that Tottenham didn't make an improved offer?

It is somewhat given that Spurs seemed to be very keen on signing Traore last week, with it being reported that managing director Fabio Paratici was working hard on getting the deal across the line.

Then again, Tottenham have spent a considerable amount of money on the likes of Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal this summer, so they may have decided that it was not worth splashing out a further £50m on Traore in the end.

Did Wolves sign anyone on Deadline Day themselves?

Wolves were unable to sign anyone on Deadline Day, despite being linked with a host of players.

The Midlands-based club were reportedly interested in signing Renato Sanches, Kieffer Moore and Boubacar Kamara amongst others, but they failed to land any of these players.

Their final signing of the transfer window went through on Sunday, when they managed to bring in Hee-chan Hwang on loan from RB Leipzig.

Will Traore now commit his long-term future to Wolves?

Traore will be staying at Molineux for now but his future could become a cause of concern again for Wolves in the coming months.

The Spanish international is into the final two years of his current contract, and Ornstein has claimed that there have been no developments at this stage with regards to him extending his deal at the club.

With Traore having started this season strongly, having completed 28 dribbles in his first three league games (via WhoScored), it would not be a surprise if major clubs show interest in him once more in January or next summer if he continues to deliver eye-catching performances at the highest level.

