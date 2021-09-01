Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On her Oral Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) asked Ric Flair about THAT X-Rated image that went viral on social media a few weeks ago.

For those that don't know, an image of a man seemingly performing a sexual act on a train started circulating on social media following Ric Flair's release from WWE. While the man's face wasn't visible, many people thought it looked like Ric Flair from behind.

Renee Paquette welcomed Ric Flair onto her podcast, where the former WWE backstage interview asked the two-time Hall of Famer about that image, and if it was really him.

Ric Flair acknowledged that while he did see the image, it wasn't him. Renee Paquette joked that she knew it wasn't Flair as the man in the image wasn't wearing a Rolex watch.

Paquette then said that this was something that Flair "could have pulled off" at some stage during his career. Flair then joked that once you become a "bad boy", that reputation "follows you around for the rest of your life".

Ric Flair said that while he laughed a lot when he saw the image and the fan theory that it was him, his wife Wendy didn't take too kindly to the comparisons.

Ric Flair was shockingly released by WWE last month. The release came as a surprise to everyone, with reports suggesting that the two-time Hall of Famer asked to leave WWE after voicing concerns with Charlotte Flair's booking with Vince McMahon.

Speaking of Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair told Renee Paquette on her podcast that it's incredibly unlikely that the Raw Women's Champion leaves WWE, despite her father and fiancé both departing the company earlier on this year.

News Now - Sport News