Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano reveals post-Deadline Day agreement

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow over a loan deal for Tino Anjorin, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tino Anjorin?

It was reported on Deadline Day that Anjorin was undergoing a medical with the Russian club ahead of a loan deal.

The Athletic's David Ornstein claimed the agreement includes a £17m option to buy the 19-year-old midfielder outright in January, which would then trigger a £34m buyback clause for the Blues.

No announcement arrived confirming the deal before Tuesday's transfer deadline, however Romano has claimed the two clubs have reached an agreement.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Anjorin?

On Wednesday, Romano reminded his followers on Twitter that the transfer window is still open in Russia, so Chelsea remain able to offload players there.

He also claimed an agreement had been 'completed', with Anjorin agreeing a long-term contract in west London.

Romano said: "Agreement done and completed between Chelsea and Lokomotiv Moscow for Tino Anjorin. Long term contract and loan to Russian club - where the market is still open."

What is Anjorin's pedigree?

Anjorin is clearly rated by those at Chelsea.

The fact they've potentially placed a £17m price-tag to sign the midfielder permanently - assuming the terms of the deal remain as Ornstein reported - and also agreed a buyback clause at £34m is solid evidence of that.

Perhaps more indicative, however, is the fact the 6 foot 1 prospect has already made five first-team appearances for the Blues at just 19 years of age.

He's also represented England frequently across the youth levels and boasts an incredibly strong record of 16 goals and 12 assists in 35 appearances for Chelsea's U23s side.

That suggests high potential and perhaps Anjorin will be able to show that in Russia during his loan move.

Another top talent slipping through the net?

Let's face it - Chelsea have a pretty bad record of letting talented young players slip through their grasp and Romelu Lukaku's return to Stamford Bridge this summer provided a reminder of that.

Chelsea forked out £103.5m for a player they once sold for slightly under £32m when he was still developing into an elite striker.

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah were also once on the books at Stamford Bridge, while Fikayo Tomori has now signed permanently for AC Milan after impressing on loan.

Should Lokomotiv activate their reported clause to acquire Anjorin on a permanent basis, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he is eventually added to Chelsea's ever-expanding list of youngsters who got away and developed into elite players elsewhere.

