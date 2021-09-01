Valorant: SicK pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims is a Valorant pro player currently signed to the Sentinels team, after signing with the organisation back on April 28th, 2020.

SicK began his pro eSports career back in 2015 as a pro Counter Strike: Global Offensive player. The pro competed for the likes of ignite, Morality eSports, Denial eSports, Rogue and Complexity Gaming during his time in CS:GO.

Sentinels are regarded as the best Valorant pro team in the world today and have an active roster consisting of TenZ, SicK, ShahZam, zombs, dapr and sinatraa.

As well as being a Valorant pro, SicK is a regular streamer on YouTube, with the player having over 44k subscribers on his account.

The channel features regular gameplay and as you'd expect it is some of the most impressive that you can find anywhere.

Here are the full settings that SicK uses in Valorant, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

LOGITECH G900

DPI - 800

Sensitivity - 0.235

eDPI - 188

Hz - 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Keyboard Binds

HYPERX ALLOY FPS PRO

Walk - L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon - 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1 - E

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2 - Mouse 4

Jump - Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C

Use Object - F

Equip Spike - 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X

Crosshair

Color - Green

Outlines - On / 1 / 1

Center Dot - Off

Inner Lines - 0.808 / 3 / 2 / 5

Outer Lines - 0.379 / 2 / 0 / 10

Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / Off

Radar

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered - Off

Minimap Size - 1.1

Minimap Zoom - 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Show Map Region Names - Always

SicK Video Settings

MONITOR - BENQ XL2546

Display Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920x1080

Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked

Brightness - 100

Contrast - 50

Low Blue Light - 0

Black eQualizer - 12

Color Vibrance - 19

Picture Mode - FPS 1

Sharpness - 10

Gamma - 2

Color Temperature - NIL

DyAc - Off

Instant Mode - NIL

AMA - High

Graphics Quality

Material Quality - Low

Texture Quality - Low

Detail Quality - Low

UI Quality - Low

Vignette - Off

VSync - Off

Anti-Aliasing - None

Anisotropic Filtering - 1x

Improve Clarity - Off

Bloom - Off

Distortion - Off

First Person Shadows - Off

SicK PC Gear

CPU - INTEL CORE I9-9900K

GPU - MSI GEFORCE RTX 2080 TI TRIO

MAINBOARD - TBA

MEMORY - TBA

CASE - TBA

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

