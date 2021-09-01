Valorant: SicK pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more
Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims is a Valorant pro player currently signed to the Sentinels team, after signing with the organisation back on April 28th, 2020.
SicK began his pro eSports career back in 2015 as a pro Counter Strike: Global Offensive player. The pro competed for the likes of ignite, Morality eSports, Denial eSports, Rogue and Complexity Gaming during his time in CS:GO.
Sentinels are regarded as the best Valorant pro team in the world today and have an active roster consisting of TenZ, SicK, ShahZam, zombs, dapr and sinatraa.
As well as being a Valorant pro, SicK is a regular streamer on YouTube, with the player having over 44k subscribers on his account.
The channel features regular gameplay and as you'd expect it is some of the most impressive that you can find anywhere.
Here are the full settings that SicK uses in Valorant, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- LOGITECH G900
- DPI - 800
- Sensitivity - 0.235
- eDPI - 188
- Hz - 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Keyboard Binds
- HYPERX ALLOY FPS PRO
- Walk - L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon - 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1 - E
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2 - Mouse 4
- Jump - Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C
- Use Object - F
- Equip Spike - 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X
Crosshair
- Color - Green
- Outlines - On / 1 / 1
- Center Dot - Off
- Inner Lines - 0.808 / 3 / 2 / 5
- Outer Lines - 0.379 / 2 / 0 / 10
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / Off
Radar
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap Size - 1.1
- Minimap Zoom - 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Always
SicK Video Settings
- MONITOR - BENQ XL2546
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920x1080
- Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked
- Brightness - 100
- Contrast - 50
- Low Blue Light - 0
- Black eQualizer - 12
- Color Vibrance - 19
- Picture Mode - FPS 1
- Sharpness - 10
- Gamma - 2
- Color Temperature - NIL
- DyAc - Off
- Instant Mode - NIL
- AMA - High
Graphics Quality
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - None
- Anisotropic Filtering - 1x
- Improve Clarity - Off
- Bloom - Off
- Distortion - Off
- First Person Shadows - Off
SicK PC Gear
- CPU - INTEL CORE I9-9900K
- GPU - MSI GEFORCE RTX 2080 TI TRIO
- MAINBOARD - TBA
- MEMORY - TBA
- CASE - TBA
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
