England continue their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday evening.

Gareth Southgate's side will play Hungary away from home and it's the Three Lions' first outing since the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

England will be expected to triumph over their fellow European nation, with the teams currently separated by 33 places in the FIFA World Rankings.

It will be the first meeting between the two countries since August 2010, when they faced off in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions found the going pretty tough that night and it took a Steven Gerrard masterclass to spare Fabio Capello's blushes.

In the 62nd-minute, Hungary took a shock lead after Phil Jagielka fired the ball past Joe Hart and into his own goal.

For a little while, it looked as if the embarrassment England suffered at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was going to continue.

But then Gerrard took the game by the scruff of the neck and gave the country's long-suffering fans something to cheer.

The Liverpool legend scored two stunning goals in the space of four minutes, the latter of which was a solo effort that Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona would have been proud of.

Take a look at footage of both strikes here...

Video: Gerrard's breathtaking brace vs Hungary

It's hard to think of many players in history who shot from distance as powerfully and accurately as Gerrard did on a regular basis.

That dipping effort from outside the box was then topped four minutes later, when the all-action midfielder showed magnificent close control to dance his way through the Hungarian defence.

The turn, the skill, the finish with the outside of his trusty right peg, it was work of art from one of England's greatest ever players.

Gerrard's international career is often downplayed due to the fact he was part of the 'Golden Generation' that ultimately failed to deliver success.

But from an individual perspective, the 41-year-old was a mighty fine servant to the England national team.

He played 114 times for the Three Lions and scored 21 goals, which is pretty good going for a midfielder.

If England had a player like Gerrard these days, Southgate's talented side would be virtually unstoppable.

