Southampton Transfer News: Saints made late move for Championship talent

Southampton made a late bid to sign a talented youngster from a Championship club on Deadline Day, according to The Northern Echo.

Who did Southampton show an interest in?

The Saints reportedly made contact with Middlesbrough over their 21-year-old full-back Djed Spence.

They were not the only club to make a move for the 6 foot defender either, as Leicester and Nottingham Forest also expressed an interest in Spence.

What's the latest news involving Spence?

With the deadline having passed, it has become clear that neither Southampton or Leicester were able to agree a deal for Spence on the final day of the transfer window.

Forest may have got their man, though. It is understood that the Reds managed to agree terms with Middlesbrough on a loan deal but it is still being determined as to whether they got the necessary paperwork done in time or not.

As things stand, official confirmation has still not been provided as to whether the transfer has been completed.

What were Spence's stats last season?

Spence featured regularly for Middlesbrough last term as he made 38 appearances in the Championship, although he only started 22 games.

He completed 31 successful dribbles in the second tier - Marcus Tavernier (35) was his only teammate to better this total (via WhoScored).

Spence also managed 30 tackles and 27 interceptions, highlighting how he already has a well-rounded game despite having only turned 21 last month.

Should Southampton be disappointed to miss out on him?

Spence is capable of operating as a right-back or a right midfielder, and his versatility could have been useful at St Mary's. Still, Southampton seem to have decent options in these positions already.

New signing Tino Livramento appears to have settled quickly, having played every minute for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men in the league so far this season at right-back, while Mohamed Elyounoussi has come into the side recently and been in sparkling form.

The Norwegian winger scored a hat-trick and provided two assists during Southampton's 8-0 thrashing of Newport County in the Carabao Cup in August, and he then followed that up by scoring in the Premier League against Newcastle last weekend.

Furthermore, Southampton also have Kyle Walker-Peters and Theo Walcott as capable replacement for Livramento and Elyounoussi, respectively.

With this in mind, it seems that the Premier League outfit should have enough players to cope with missing out on Spence as they look for their first top-flight win of the season after the international break.

